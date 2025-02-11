Opera Singer's Lawsuit Against University of Michigan Over Firing is Dismissed

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Opera singer David Daniels sued the University of Michigan after being fired for sexual misconduct in 2020. Now, a judge has dismissed the lawsuit, stating that Daniels waited too long to sue the university, U.S. District Judge Sean Cox said, according to Associated Press.

Daniels, was hired as a voice professor in 2015 and granted tenure three years later in the School of Music, Theatre & Dance. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, he was fired in 2020 following sexual assault charges brought against the singer and his husband, Scott Walters. In a separate investigation, Daniels and Walters pleaded guilty in 2023 to sexual assault and were placed on probation in Texas.

However, Daniels later claimed that his rights were violated during the process that led to his firing from the University of Michigan, which the school denied. Daniels waited more than three years to sue, which the University deemed “inexcusable neglect” by Daniels or a “strategic decision."

Daniels also sued a student who had accused him of sexual misconduct, which was also dismissed.

Read the original story on Associated Press.

