Opera Star David Daniels Fired From University of Michigan Over Sexual Assault Charges

On Thursday, The University of Michigan fired renowned countertenor and vocal professor, David Daniels, following 2019 sexual assault charges brought against the singer and his husband, Scott Walters.

In August 2018, singer Samuel Schultz came forward with an allegation that the couple had drugged and assaulted him as a graduate student in 2010.

After Schultz came forward, the University of Michigan immediately placed Daniels on administrative leave and mandated that he cease all contact with students.

In January 2019, the couple were arrested and charged in relation to the incident. The criminal case against the couple has yet to be tried in court.

Schultz wrote in an email to The New York Times, "I am thankful that the University of Michigan ultimately chose to protect its students from future harm. Although the truth is inconvenient for those who deny victims their voice, the result of the investigation speaks for itself."

One of Mr. Daniel's lawyers, Francyne B. Stacey, objected to the firing stating that it "resulted from numerous due process and equal protection violations during the review proceedings" and also noted her belief that the board's consideration of the allegations "included treating an openly gay male faculty member differently from heterosexual faculty members, both male and female, who allegedly engaged in similar conduct. Mr. Daniels obviously is deeply disappointed in the University's action and is committed to fighting the unfairness it represents."

According to Board Chairman, Ron Weiser, Daniels dismissal is the first time in over 60 years that the university has let go of a tenured faculty member. Daniels has also been denied severance pay.

"At the heart of every decision of the board is the safety and well-being of our students, and the integrity of the instruction to which our students are entitled," Mr. Weiser said. "When the board sees this jeopardized by a tenured member of the faculty, we believe it is necessary to take the extreme action of dismissal."





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You