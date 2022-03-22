Opera Orlando to Present THE MOZART DINNER

Opera Orlando and honorary chairs Margie and Chuck Steinmetz invite you to The Mozart Dinner on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. Cocktail Reception starts at 6 p.m. with dinner and musical presentation at 7 p.m.

This is Opera Orlando's premiere event in Steinmetz Hall to commemorate the opening of the Opera's new MainStage venue. Travel back in time and enjoy an evening unlike any other with Mozartean opera singers, a string quartet, and dinner lit by candles in the state of the art, acoustically ideal setting of Steinmetz Hall. This event is almost sold out, with only a few seats remaining for this exclusive dinner.

Mozart himself will be there to lead a fantastic musical program, performed in three parts before and in between a Mozart inspired three-course dinner. The singers will be in period costumes and wigs. Enjoy arias and duets from The Magic Flute, Così fan tutte, Don Giovanni, and The Marriage of Figaro along with other operatic favorites and a special auction of arias. Roseann Harrington, chief of staff for Orange County mayor Jerry Demings, has served as committee chair for this event. "This event will be the culinary and musical event of the year and the first of its kind with Steinmetz Hall in its flattened floor, ballroom configuration," stated Ms. Harrington. "Not to mention the set for Opera Orlando's production of Rigoletto, which opens the night before as the first opera ever presented in Steinmetz Hall, will still be up so guests of The Mozart Dinner can get pictures on the set. This is truly a once in a lifetime event and opportunity."

Event and table sponsorships are still available for this event. To become a sponsor or to purchase a table, please email Russell P. Allen, development director for Opera Orlando, at russell@operaorlando.org or call (407) 512-1900.

