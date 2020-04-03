Opera Orlando Will Announce its 2020-21 Season Via Livestream

Join executive and artistic director Gabriel Preisser via Facebook Live this Friday, April 3 at noon to get an update on the Company's response to the current situation with COVID-19, as well as a first look at the 2020-21 season.

Don't miss the curtain rising on a spectacular slate of productions culminating in the return of grand opera to a grand venue, the opening of Steinmetz Hall.

Mr. Preisser will be joined in this announcement, appropriately remote, by studio artists baritone Sean Stork and soprano Anna Eschbach. Mr. Stork will perform a selection from the new chamber opera Death of Ivan Ilych, with music by John Young and a libretto by Alan Olejniczak, which was to have premiered at the 2020 Orlando International Fringe Festival.

For more information on everything in store for 2020-21, tune in this Friday via the Opera's Facebook page: www.facebook.com/operaorlando.





