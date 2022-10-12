Opera Orlando Announces 'More of the Mainstage' Events for Mozart's THE MAGIC FLUTE
Opera Orlando audiences are invited to take a peek behind the scenes with special More of the MainStage events.
Opera Orlando MainStage season begins this month, and preparations are underway for The Magic Flute. In the lead-up to this gorgeous new production in Steinmetz Hall, Opera Orlando audiences are invited to take a peek behind the scenes with special More of the MainStage events.
MASTERCLASS WITH CHAOWEN TING
Singers explore their performance practice by singing with guidance and coaching from a master clinician. The Magic Flute conductor Chaowen Ting works with Opera Orlando Studio Artists in this informal, informative, and entertaining session.
Saturday | October 15 at 6:30 p.m.
Broadway United Methodist Church
406 E Amelia Street | Orlando, FL 32803
This event is FREE and open to the public.
RSVP by emailing Info@OperaOrlando.org
OPERA INSIGHTS LUNCHEON: THE MAGIC FLUTE
Lunch with stage director Grant Preisser, conductor Chaowen Ting, and members of the cast as they provide an inside look into Opera Orlando's The Magic Flute.
Tuesday | October 18 at 11:30 a.m.
Winter Park Racquet Club
2111 Vía Tuscany | Winter Park, FL 32789
$45 per person
BEHIND-THE-SCENES SHOP TOUR
The Opera Orlando scene shop is bustling as our team prepares the set for The Magic Flute. Get a sneak peek of original set designs by artistic director Grant Preisser.
Thursday | October 20 at 10:30 a.m.
RSVP by emailing Info@OperaOrlando.org