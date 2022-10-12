Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Opera Orlando Announces 'More of the Mainstage' Events for Mozart's THE MAGIC FLUTE

Opera Orlando audiences are invited to take a peek behind the scenes with special More of the MainStage events.

Oct. 12, 2022  

Opera Orlando MainStage season begins this month, and preparations are underway for The Magic Flute. In the lead-up to this gorgeous new production in Steinmetz Hall, Opera Orlando audiences are invited to take a peek behind the scenes with special More of the MainStage events.

MASTERCLASS WITH CHAOWEN TING

Singers explore their performance practice by singing with guidance and coaching from a master clinician. The Magic Flute conductor Chaowen Ting works with Opera Orlando Studio Artists in this informal, informative, and entertaining session.

Saturday | October 15 at 6:30 p.m.
Broadway United Methodist Church
406 E Amelia Street | Orlando, FL 32803

This event is FREE and open to the public.
RSVP by emailing Info@OperaOrlando.org


OPERA INSIGHTS LUNCHEON: THE MAGIC FLUTE

Lunch with stage director Grant Preisser, conductor Chaowen Ting, and members of the cast as they provide an inside look into Opera Orlando's The Magic Flute.

Tuesday | October 18 at 11:30 a.m.
Winter Park Racquet Club
2111 Vía Tuscany | Winter Park, FL 32789

$45 per person

BUY TICKETS

BEHIND-THE-SCENES SHOP TOUR


The Opera Orlando scene shop is bustling as our team prepares the set for The Magic Flute. Get a sneak peek of original set designs by artistic director Grant Preisser.

Thursday | October 20 at 10:30 a.m.

RSVP by emailing Info@OperaOrlando.org


