Opera Naples Announces Reimagined Season With Inaugural Festival Under the Stars

Opera Naples has announced a reimagined season under the stars. The multi-day inaugural Opera Naples Festival will feature three acclaimed opera performances featuring world-renowned artists at Baker Park, March 10-13, 2021. All performances are at 7 p.m.

"This festival is truly a first, not just for Opera Naples, but for our community," said Sondra Quinn, Opera Naples Executive Director. "People come from all over to enjoy Naples' beautiful weather, stunning sunsets and relaxed lifestyle. We're simply fusing the best our region has to offer with an operatic experience at one of Naples' newest treasures, Baker Park, that will be unlike anything offered before. Whatever your preconceived notions are of opera, we're expanding beyond those lines to create something that appeals to a diverse group - whether you're a seasoned opera patron or interested in discovering a new cultural arts experience outdoors."

The 2021 Opera Naples Festival will include:

- Joseph Calleja, March 10: Considered one of the world's top tenors and dubbed by NPR as "arguably today's finest lyric tenor," Calleja's golden-age voice has graced the stage at the Metropolitan Opera numerous times, and was nominated by the Grammy's for his acclaimed recording for Decca Classics. Calleja will be joined by Opera Naples Artistic and Music Director Ramón Tebar, who will conduct the orchestra.

- "La Traviata," March 11 and 13: The story of a sophisticated Paris courtesan who sacrifices everything for love comes to life in one of Giuseppe Verdi's most dazzling scores. Considered by many as the most popular opera, "La Traviata" will be presented as a fully-staged production with Tebar conducting the orchestra.

- West Side Story: Symphony Concert Version, March 12: Leonard Bernstein's symphonic version transforms Broadway's timeless and familiar story into a classical masterpiece, also conducted by Tebar.

"While this upcoming season will look very different than what we initially planned, creating an outdoor opera festival in Florida has always been part of our long-term goals," said Tebar. "The difference is we're speeding up the timeline due to the global pandemic to create an alfresco opera experience underscored by health and safety protocols. The Festival will highlight some of the most popular arias amidst a backdrop of Southwest Florida's natural beauty. In Europe, outdoor opera concerts are widely popular; we're excited to bring this same format across the Atlantic but recreated specifically for a Naples audience."

Considered one of the leading conductors of his generation, Tebar serves in a variety of worldwide positions, including Artistic and Music Director of Valencia Orchestra, Principal Guest Conductor at Palau de Les Arts Reina Sofia, Music Director and Principal Conductor at Florida Grand Opera, and more. Tebar has been recognized with various honors and awards, including the Henry C. Clark Conductor of the Year Award by Florida Grand Opera in 2010 and 2013, The Miami Herald as "Top 20 under 40" and "100 españoles by Marca España." In 2014, he was bestowed the Cross of Officer of the Order of Mérito Civil in recognition of his cultural accomplishments by His Majesty, the King of Spain Felipe VI.

"Tebar's talent and musical versatility is internationally known," said Quinn. "Coupled with one of the world's leading tenors, Joseph Calleja, the Opera Naples Festival promises to be one of the most memorable nights in live entertainment."

Planned safety and health protocols at Baker Park will include socially distanced seating, recommended mask usage, paperless ticket entry and digital playbills. Staff, ushers and volunteers will be required to wear masks. Artists and musicians will be positioned at a safe distance.

Five levels of ticketing are available. VIP ticketing is $125 and includes preferred seating at reserved tables, with light alfresco meal. Premium ticketing is $85 and includes preferred individual seating in premium section. Classic ticketing is $65 and includes designated seating in classic section. Standard seating is $45 with designated seating in standard section. General is $25, with seating in tier-five designated section. Guests can secure an additional savings of 15% for a Three-Day Pass or 10% for a Two-Day Pass. Group discounts are available.

To reserve tickets today, contact 239-963-9050 or visit www.OperaNaples.org.

Located in the heart of Naples, Opera Naples is dedicated to presenting opera productions and concerts of the highest quality. An artistic powerhouse in an area known for its pristine beaches, world-class dining, shopping, and art galleries, Opera Naples is a cultural gem in Southwest Florida.

Opera Naples presents internationally renowned performers and directors, while nurturing the region's promising young talent. A staunch proponent of community service and education outreach, the company has introduced opera to more than 60,000 local area children since its inception and offers various programs, including Lee and Collier county in-school programs and performances, the Resident Artists Program and Summer Youth Program. Opera Naples Academy, with a faculty of revered opera luminaries, offers an immersive program of vocal instruction, lectures and masterclasses to exceptional singers from all over the world.

Over the past decade, the company has earned local, regional, and state government support. For more information, visit OperaNaples.org or contact info@OperaNaples.org.

