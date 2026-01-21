OPERA America Awards $190,000 In Grants To Nine New York City Opera Companies

🎭 NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

OPERA America has provided grants totaling $190,000 to nine opera companies through its NYC Opera Grants: Support for Small-Budget Organizations program.

NYC Opera Grants support strategic investments in opera organizations, with budgets below $250,000, that will increase the capacity of the company. The grants fund projects in administrative areas, such as marketing, fundraising, or production; or in programming, including productions or other public-facing programs. Additionally, the program provides opportunities for the grantees to engage in peer learning groups, fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange among grantee organizations with similar objectives.

Grants were awarded to nine opera companies:

Association for the Development of Vocal Artistry and Neighborhood Cultural Enrichment (ADVANCE)(Manhattan)

Bronx Opera Company (Bronx)

Caborca (Brooklyn)

Experiments in Opera (Brooklyn)

International Brazilian Opera Company (Manhattan)

New Camerata Opera (Bronx)

New Music Theatre Project (Queens)

Opera Praktikos (Manhattan)

The Opera Next Door (Brooklyn)

Grantees were selected by a panel of industry leaders consisting of Geysa Castro, director of advancement and community impact, Women of Color in the Arts; Piper Gunnarson, consultant; Marco Nisticò, opera producer, Fisher Center at Bard; and Mariel O'Connell, assistant director of opera activities, The Juilliard School.

More information about OPERA America's grant programs is available at operaamerica.org/Grants.