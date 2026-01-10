Video: SeokJong Baek & Andrzej Filończyk Sing 'Addio, fiorito asil' from Puccini’s MADAMA BUTTERFLY

🎭 NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





SeokJong Baek sings Pinkerton’s Act III aria in an early stage rehearsal of Madama Butterfly at the Metropolitan Opera, alongside Andrzej Filończyk as Sharpless.

The title character of Madama Butterfly — a young Japanese geisha betrayed by a visiting American naval officer — is one of the defining roles in opera, as convincing and tragic as any figure in drama. While the opera examines ideas about cultural and sexual imperialism, its true dramatic focus rests squarely on seemingly real people in desperate situations.

Production is by Anthony Minghella. The conductor is Marco Armiliato. Videography is by Neville Braithwaite.

The production runs January 9 through March 28.