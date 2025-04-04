Opera Carolina Unveils 2025-2026 Season with 'Opera for All' Theme

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Opera Carolina, the largest professional opera company in the Carolinas, has announced programming for its upcoming 76th season with an ambitious lineup of grand operas, special concerts, philanthropic events, and community initiatives. Tickets for performances are currently on sale for Opera Carolina subscribers. Tickets will be available to the general public on May 1.

Expanding on its “Opera for All” theme, general director Dr. Shanté Williams and new artistic director/deputy general director Claudio Ferri are shaping the new season to merge tradition with innovation and celebrate diverse voices and stories in the opera world.

The 2025-26 season kicks off on Sept. 11 with a collaboration with Mint Museum Uptown to host the company’s first-ever 9/11 Commemorative Concert. The event will honor the victims with a featured performance of Pergolesi’s popular “Stabat Mater.” Following last year’s success of its inaugural A Night to Remember, Opera Carolina will return to the Belk Theater on Nov. 1 for the event, which pays tribute to Puccini’s heroines, in partnership with the Puccini Festival of Torre del Lago.

“Suor Angelica” and “Gianni Schicchi,” both by Giacomo Puccini, will be the emotional double bill arriving in January 2026. Broadway and television director David Warren makes his opera directorial debut with “Gianni Schicchi” while Italian director Davide Garattini Raimondi will helm “Suor Angelica.” Grammy Award-winning singer Latonia Moore leads the cast along with Eric Ferring and well-known Italian voices Daniela Barcellona and Natale De Carolis.

Denyce Graves returns to Charlotte to perform the title role and serve as director of Gian Carlo Menotti’s gripping drama “The Medium,” scheduled for April 2026.

Closing out the season is the anticipated production of “The Magic Flute” directed by Ivan Stefanutti. This co-production with Italy-based Teatro Sociale di Como will revive its collaboration with the International Lyric Academy and feature an all-star cast alongside emerging international talents when it hits the stage at Central Piedmont Community College’s Halton Theater in June 2026.

The organization’s signature fundraiser, Bella Notte, will take on a new look as it moves to New Year’s Eve, promising glamour, breathtaking performances and a few surprises.

Additionally, a roster of visitors from other acclaimed opera houses will include two of the brightest stars in today’s opera world – Erin Morley and Lawrence Brownlee – who will grace the Knight Theater stage on May 2, 2026 for “Belcanto Incanto.”

Opera Carolina also continues its mission to nurture emerging talent and engage young audiences through learning, literacy and mentorship initiatives such as:

The Resident Artist p rogram to cultivate Charlotte’s regional opera artists.

p The Barbara Frittoli Academy, which annually hosts four 10-day vocal sessions.

Lift Every Voice and Sing, a concert series celebrating the contributions of Black composers and artists.

Musical Storytime, a 30-minute experience that features a community reader sharing a children’s book accompanied by Opera Carolina artists infusing the story with songs.

Opera Xpress, the educational touring company of Opera Carolina connecting opera to the classroom.

Family Opera, neighborhood-based performances that are free and open to families all across the Charlotte region.

About Opera Carolina

Founded in 1948 by the Charlotte Music Club, Opera Carolina is the largest professional opera company in the Carolinas, annually serving more than 70,000 people in North Carolina, South Carolina and Northern Georgia. The mission of Opera Carolina is to improve the quality of life throughout the Charlotte region by presenting excellent opera, education and community programs.

Photo Credit: IMG Artists

