Opera Atelier Celebrates 40th Anniversary with THE MAGIC FLUTE

Opera Atelier will celebrate its 40th anniversary season with the return of Mozart’s The Magic Flute, running October 15–19, 2025, at the Elgin Theatre. Sung in Andrew Porter’s acclaimed English translation, the beloved opera blends comedy, fantasy, and spectacle, opening Opera Atelier’s 2025–26 season in a fully staged production directed by Co-Artistic Director Marshall Pynkoski and choreographed by Co-Artistic Director Jeannette Lajeunesse Zingg.

Internationally acclaimed coloratura soprano Rainelle Krause will make her Opera Atelier debut as the Queen of the Night, following triumphs in the role at Dutch National Opera and English National Opera. Other role debuts include soprano Meghan Lindsay as Pamina, baritone Douglas Williams as Papageno, and tenor Blaise Rantoanina as Monastatos. Tenor Colin Ainsworth returns as Tamino, joined by Stephen Hegedus (Sarastro), Carla Huhtanen (First Lady), Danielle MacMillan (Second Lady), Laura Pudwell (Third Lady), Karine White (Papagena), Olivier Laquerre (Speaker/Second Armed Man), and Alexander Cappellazzo (First Armed Man). The trio of Spirits will be performed by Katie Lair, Alison Beckwith, and Cynthia Akemi-Smithers.

The production features set design by Gerard Gauci, lighting by Kimberly Purtell, and period staging with the Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra conducted by Music Director David Fallis. For the first time, Toronto’s celebrated Nathaniel Dett Chorale will join Opera Atelier as the onstage chorus. The Artists of Atelier Ballet will also appear, performing dances drawn directly from Emanuel Schikaneder’s original stage directions.

Redesigned by Gauci in 2013, Opera Atelier’s Magic Flute includes dragons, flying machines, and 18th-century stagecraft that create a fairy tale experience for audiences of all ages.

“Mozart’s The Magic Flute is a glorious fairy tale originally created to entertain music and theatre lovers of every class of society,” says Pynkoski. “Accessibility to this delightful work is Opera Atelier’s most important goal – a goal we are immensely proud to have accomplished.”

Ticket Information

The Magic Flute runs October 15–19, 2025, at the Elgin Theatre. Tickets and information are available at OperaAtelier.com.

About Opera Atelier

Founded in 1985 by Co-Artistic Directors Marshall Pynkoski and Jeannette Lajeunesse Zingg, Opera Atelier is North America’s leading opera/ballet company dedicated to creating period productions with equal attention to music, dance, acting, and design. Partnering with Tafelmusik, the company has toured internationally to major opera houses and festivals. Opera Atelier is committed to equity, diversity, inclusion, and youth engagement, and both Pynkoski and Zingg have been named members of the Order of Canada and Officers of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres of France.