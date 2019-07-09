Oliver Beer: Vessel Orchestra Comes to The Met Breuer
Oliver Beer: Vessel Orchestra is the first sound-based installation commissioned by The Met. It is a musical instrument, a series of live performances, and an installation composed of thirty-two sculptures, utilitarian vessels, and decorative objects from the Museum collection. Selected for their natural pitches, which range from low C to high G on the chromatic musical scale, they form an arresting and unexpectedly versatile instrument, similar to an organ with multiple pipes.
During Museum hours, a pre-programmed audio interface will play a new composition written by Beer. On Friday evenings the exhibition will feature a diverse group of guest artists who will perform new compositions and improvisations in a series of intimate concerts.
Please note: All performances take place at The Met Breuer, 945 Madison Ave at 75th Street, on Floor 5.
Upcoming Performances
Friday, July 12:
6:30-8:30 pm: Mashrou Leila (Firas Abou Fakher, Hamed Sinno, Haig Papazian, Carl Gerges) with Rabih Almuddine
Friday, July 19:
7:30-8:30 pm: Helga Davis and Ted Cruz; Matana Roberts with Darius Jones
Upcoming Pop-Ups and Open Rehearsals
Wednesday, July 10:
3-5 pm: Pop-Up-Oliver Beer
Thursday, July 11:
12-5 pm: Open rehearsal-Mashrou Leila
Friday, July 12:
2-5 pm: Open rehearsal-Mashrou Leila
Tuesday, July 23:
3-5 pm: Pop-Up-Gotye