New Opera ALICEHEIMER'S Previewed At Town Hall Theater

On Sunday, November 7 at 7pm, Town Hall Theater and Opera Company of Middlebury present a preview showcase performance of Aliceheimer's, the new chamber opera by composer Erik Nielsen and artist, writer, and anthropologist Dana Walrath, at Town Hall Theater in Middlebury.

The opera will feature soprano Mary Bonhag as Alice, accompanied by pianist Alison

Cerutti. Aliceheimer's, based on Dr. Walrath's graphic memoir of the same name, tells the story of Walrath's mother Alice, and her dementia journey, from her perspective. As Alice lives her experiences in front of our eyes, we gain insight not just into her condition, but into Alice as a person. Whether remembering her childhood, loving food, struggling with memory loss, living with her daughter or in a care home, Alice shows us love, humor, regret, wonder, confusion, sorrow, anger and so much more, all brought to life through the power of storytelling and music.

Composition of the music for Aliceheimer's was made possible, in part, by funding from the Vermont Community Foundation. Creation of the libretto was supported by funding from the Vermont Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. There will be a discussion following each performance with Dr. Walrath, Mr. Nielsen and Ms. Bonhag.

Aliceheimer's is free of charge, but donations are encouraged and will help fund a full production of the opera. To donate through Monteverdi Music School (Aliceheimer's fiscal sponsor), go to: https://tinyurl.com/8h2nrpe3.