New Camerata Opera Announces Seventh Season

New Camerata Opera (NCO) today announced details for the company's groundbreaking seventh season. The upcoming season breaks boundaries by bringing classic stories to the stage and re-contextualizing them for today's audience.

The company will exceed its pre-pandemic levels with four mainstage productions along with pop-up concerts presented at locations throughout New York City's five boroughs. The organization also remains committed to creating video operas for audiences of all ages, worldwide.

Mainstage performances will include:

A double bill of French one-act operas - Lili Boulanger's Faust et Hélène and Maurice Ravel's L'heure espagnole - from September 16 through September 24, 2022. Music Director Kamal Khan and Stage Director John de los Santos conjure a gorgeous world in which clockwork photography by NYC-based artist Atom Moore creates a striking backdrop to this timeless story.

Il Trittico, a three-week-long opera festival of Puccini's three one-act operas: Gianni Schicchi, Suor Angelica, and Il Tabarro, featuring immersive stage direction by Chloe Treat.

CamerataWorks video productions for the season will include:

The Prince von Pappenschmear 3, the final chapter of the Prince von Pappenschmear trilogy. Set in Nazi-era Germany, the story follows an undercurrent of women's liberation in an historic Jewish gynecologist's office.

Refractions, a visual anthology of works by BIPOC artists and composers directed by Kimille Howard with Music Direction from Mikael Darmanie.

Camerata Piccola performances for children will include:

Operas in English designed especially to engage and educate children of all ages. Performances of Party at the Opera, Peter Rabbit, and Rumpelstiltskin will be held at schools, libraries, performance halls, and community gardens throughout New York City's five boroughs.

One Train, a unique viewing experience that celebrates the power of music to bring people together. This animated opera is a crossover project with CamerataWorks and will bring high-quality operatic performances from the pen of composer Hilary Purrington and librettist Hannah McDermott to children worldwide.

Additional information can be found, with complete casting, schedules and additional details at NewCamerataOpera.org.