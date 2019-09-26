Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin Conducts His First Puccini Opera At The Met

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the Metropolitan Opera's Jeanette Lerman-Neubauer Music Director, conducts Puccini's majestic Turandot, the maestro's first Puccini opera with the company, in performances beginning October 3, 2019. Christine Goerke, fresh from her triumphant run as Brünnhilde in last season's cycles of Wagner's Der Ring des Nibelungen, stars as the title princess. Yusif Eyvazov and Riccardo Massi share the role of Calàf, the princess's suitor, whose "Nessun dorma" is one of the most famous arias in all of opera. Eleonora Buratto returns to the Met for the first time since her acclaimed 2016 debut as Norina in Don Pasquale as the slave girl Liù, while bass-baritone James Morris is Liù's father, the deposed king Timur. The opera is presented in Franco Zeffirelli's classic 1987 production, one of the most lavish in the Met's repertory, and will be the first presentation of a staging by the legendary director at the Met since his death earlier this year.

The performance on Sunday, October 6, marks the first of a new series of 16 Sunday matinees throughout the 2019-20 season. The number of Sunday afternoon performances will increase in the 2020-21 season.

Marco Armiliato conducts the performances on October 23 and October 31. Gabrielle Reyes sings the role of Liù at the October 23 performance.

Turandot returns to the Met stage in April 2020 for five additional performances, conducted by Carlo Rizzi and starring Nina Stemme in the title role, Marco Berti as Calàf, and Hibla Gerzmava as Liù.

Turandot Worldwide Broadcasts in Cinema, Radio, and Online

The performance of Turandot on Saturday, October 12, will be transmitted live to more than 2,200 movie theaters in more than 70 countries as part of the Met's Live in HD series. The transmission will be hosted by soprano Angel Blue, who stars as Bess in the Met's new production of the Gershwins' Porgy and Bess.

The Turandot performances on October 3 and 9 and April 13 and 25 will be broadcast live on Metropolitan Opera Radio on Sirius XM Channel 75. Additionally, the April 25 performance will be broadcast over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network, and the October 3 and April 13 performances will be streamed live on the Met's web site, metopera.org.

For further details on Turandot, including casting by date, please click here.





