Metropolitan Opera's Peter Gelb Reveals Upcoming Productions Including MADAMA BUTTERFLY, MEDEA, and More

Metropolitan Opera's General Manager Peter Gelb has spoken with several artists via a Zoom series, and revealed many future productions the company will take on, OperaWire reports.

Gelb revealed in his conversation with Sonya Yoncheva, that she will be performing a new production of "Fedora," as well as revivals of "Madama Butterfly," "The Ghosts of Versailles," and "Norma."

Gelb also talked with Sondra Radvanovsky and Piotr Beczala, where he revealed that a new production of "La Gioconda" is in the works for the two of them. Ravdanovsky will also perform a new production of "Medea."

Anna Netrebko will perform a new "Lohengrin" and "La Forza del Destino" and will revive "The Queen of Spades." "Nabucco" will also be rescheduled for Netrebko.

It was also revealed that Lise Davidsen will take on "Il Tabarro", and Angel Blue will sing Leonora in "Il Trovatore" in a coming season.

Read more on OperaWire.