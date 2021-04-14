Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MARIAN'S SONG to be Presented by Houston Grand Opera at Miller Outdoor Theatre This Spring

Marian’s Song is based on the life of Marian Anderson, one of the most celebrated singers of the 20th century, who broke racial barriers throughout her storied career.

Apr. 14, 2021  
Continuing the annual company tradition of offering a spring performance at Miller Outdoor Theatre, Houston Grand Opera will present Marian's Song for free on Friday, May 14 and Saturday, May 15. Composed by Damien Sneed to a libretto by Deborah D.E.E.P. Mouton, Houston's poet laureate emeritus, Marian's Song debuted in March 2020 on the Wortham Theater Center's Cullen stage as HGO's 68th world premiere.

Marian's Song is based on the life of Marian Anderson, one of the most celebrated singers of the 20th century, who broke racial barriers throughout her storied career. Now audiences can enjoy a free, in-person presentation of this innovative fusion of opera and spoken word poetry. Each year, HGO partners with Miller Outdoor Theatre to bring Houstonians free offerings of a mainstage production, although the company wasn't able to perform last spring due to the pandemic. This year's performances are pending City of Houston approval.

Aris Kian joins the Marian's Song cast as Nevaeh. HGO Studio alumna Zoie Reams returns as Marian Anderson, as does HGO Studio artist Nicholas Newton as Billy King and Cynthia Clayton as Eleanor Roosevelt/Mrs. Roberts. HGO Studio artist Cory McGee takes on the roles of Pastor and Walter White.

DETAILS:

Who:

CAST:

Marian Anderson: Zoie Reams

Nevaeh: Aris Kian

Billy King: Nicholas Newton

Pastor/Walter White: Cory McGee

Eleanor/Jane: Cynthia Clayton

CREATIVE:

Composer: Damien Sneed

Librettist: Deborah D.E.E.P. Mouton

Conductor: Benjamin Manis

When: Friday, May 14, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.

Where: Miller Outdoor Theatre in Hermann Park

6000 Hermann Park Drive, Houston, TX 77030

Tariff: Free

For more information visit: HGO.org

Photo credit: Lynne Lane


