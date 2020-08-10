Lithuanian National Opera Postpones Production of GISELLE

Performances that were to take place on 12, 13 and 14 August have been postponed until September.

Following the temporary suspension of the LNOBT by the National Centre for Public Health, the premiere performances of A. Adam's ballet "Giselle" that were to take place on 12, 13 and 14 August have been postponed until September.

Specific performance dates will be announced later. Theatregoers with tickets to the aforementioned "Giselle" performances are requested to follow the information on the opera's website here.

The public meeting with "Giselle's" choreographer Lola de Ávila and premiere's music director Martynas Staškus, which was supposed to take place in the Red Lobby of the LNOBT on 10 August at 5 p.m., has been canceled .

