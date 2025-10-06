LA BOHEME to Return to The Metropolitan Opera in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Franco Zeffirelli’s production of Puccini’s La Bohème will return to the Met stage beginning October 21 for 20 performances featuring many of today’s leading artists. The first cast will take part in five performances through November 8 and includes rising soprano Juliana Grigoryan and tenor Freddie De Tommaso in their Met role debuts. Soprano Heidi Stober and baritone Lucas Meachem reprise the roles of Musetta and Marcello, respectively. Also reprising their roles are baritone Sean Michael Plumb as Schaunard, bass Jongmin Park as Colline, and baritone Donald Maxwell as Benoit and Alcindoro. Conducted by Keri-Lynn Wilson, the November 8 performance will also be a Live in HD transmission to cinemas worldwide.

For four performances from November 30 to December 12, Grigoryan joins tenor Stephen Costello, who reprises the role of Rodolfo, and soprano Mané Galoyan, who makes her Met role debut as Musetta. Alongside them, the cast includes baritone David Bizic as Marcello, baritone Iurii Samoilov as Schaunard, and bass Alexander Köpeczi as Colline. These performances will be led by Principal Guest Conductor Daniele Rustioni.

In the spring, two alternating casts take the Met stage for performances between April 11 and May 2. Soprano Angel Blue reprises the role of Mimì, and tenor Adam Smith appears as Rodolfo, following his Met debut earlier in the season in Puccini’s Madama Butterfly. Soprano Amina Edris makes her company debut as Musetta, opposite baritone Davide Luciano as Marcello. Baritone Edward Parks is Schaunard, and bass Alexandros Stavrakakis makes his Met role debut as Colline. Roberto Kalb makes his Met conducting debut. These performances take place April 11, 15, 18, 24, 27, and May 2.

Another spring cast is led by soprano Aleksandra Kurzak as Mimì and tenor Long Long as Rodolfo in his company debut. Stober returns as Musetta, baritone Anthony Clark Evans is Marcello, baritone Alexander Birch Elliott is Schaunard, bass Giorgi Manoshvili makes his company debut as Colline, and baritone John Hancock is Benoit and Alcindoro. Karel Mark Chichon conducts. These performances take place April 13, 17, 21, 25, and May 1.

On Saturday, April 25, at 11AM, children and families are invited to experience the Met’s immersive Spring Open House, with behind-the-scenes demonstrations by members of the Met’s backstage and artistic staff. The event is free to all ticketholders for the matinee performance.

La Bohème remains the most produced opera in Met history, with 1,410 performances since its company premiere on November 9, 1900. The classic production by Franco Zeffirelli premiered on December 14, 1981.

Met Under 40

The Met’s popular young-audience program, Met Under 40, continues with discounted ticket options for audiences aged 40 and under in the Orchestra, Grand Tier, and Dress Circle sections for select performances. Special Met Under 40 parties will also be held ahead of the performances of La Bohème on April 17 and 27, featuring complimentary wine, hors d’oeuvres, and more. For further details, please click here.

La Bohème Worldwide Broadcasts in Cinemas, on Radio, and Online

The matinee performance of La Bohème on Saturday, November 8, will be transmitted live to movie theaters around the globe as part of The Met: Live in HD series.

The October 21, November 4, December 6, and April 15 and 21 performances of La Bohème will be broadcast live on Metropolitan Opera Radio on the SiriusXM app. Audio from the October 21, November 4, and April 15 and 21 performances will also be streamed live on the Met’s website, metopera.org. The December 6 performance will also be broadcast live over The Robert K. Johnson Foundation–Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network.