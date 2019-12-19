Join Amore Opera for its Annual New Year's Eve Gala

Article Pixel Dec. 19, 2019  

Join Amore Opera for its Annual New Year's Eve Gala featuring Act 2 from Carmen, La Boheme and Die Fledermaus. Maestro Richard Owen conducts a cast of outstanding singers and full orchestra in this magical evening. We serve a full dinner at intermission, champagne at midnight, and a bonus concert that goes into the early hours of 2020. The perfect way to ring in the new year with glorious music!

Details:

7:30 p.m.

Church of St. Paul and St. Andrew

263 West 86th Street, at West End Avenue

New York City

Tickets start at just $140 for a full evening of music. To learn more visit www.amoreopera.org



