Inland Northwest Opera Maps Out Steps to Reopen

The Spokesman-Review has reported that Inland Northwest opera is working on the steps required to reopen the company.

Inland Northwest Opera general director Dawn Wolski shared:

"The climate and the feelings of our patrons and artists are just as critical as our legal ability to present future operas."

Woloski has been urging colleagues to consider collaborating both in the short term and long term through Opera America, a network of opera companies.

Woloski shared that she is committed to providing for her artists, giving the cast of the Opera's "Carmen and the Bull" production a portion of its promised fees while the opera hopes to reschedule for the fall.

"I felt it was critical to pay my artists ... even though we had not finished rehearsing," she said. "At the end of the day, artists are at the very core of what we do. These people set aside their time, months or years in advance, and in order for me to ensure that we have a high-quality opera company here well into the future, I cannot ignore my artists."

The opera recently sent out a survey asking patrons when they would feel comfortable seeing live opera.

