Houston Grand Opera Presents MY FAVORITE THINGS: SONGS FROM THE SOUNDS OF MUSIC

Join Houston Grand Opera on May 8 for a socially distanced singalong of all the popular songs from The Sound of Music at the University of Houston's TDECU Stadium.

My Favorite Things: Songs from The Sound of Music will feature selections from the beloved Rodgers and Hammerstein II musical, performed by members of the principal cast from HGO's originally planned full production of The Sound of Music, which had been set for this spring before the company canceled it due to the pandemic.

The dazzling Trinidadian soprano Jeanine De Bique will sing the role of Maria, and hometown favorite and baritone Michael Mayes will perform as Captain von Trapp. The pair will be accompanied by the HGO Chorus and Orchestra, conducted by HGO Chorus Master Richard Bado.

Guests are encouraged to sing along and help HGO fill the stadium with the sweet sound of live music! This special event will mark HGO's first live performance in over a year.

TDECU Stadium, the HGO production team, and all vendors will follow guidelines implemented by local and state health safety officials. The UH staff, security, and facilities have strict protocols in place to ensure social distancing and protect everyone present. For the safety of all, guests age 10+ must wear a mask.

Doors open at 6 p.m. For more information about My Favorite Things: Songs from The Sounds of Music, visit: HGO.org/Singalong.