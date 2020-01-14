Houston Grand Opera And Lawrence Brownlee Present GIVING VOICE

Houston Grand Opera and world-renowned tenor Lawrence Brownlee bring together international stars J'Nai Bridges, Nicole Heaston, Reginald Smith Jr., Russell Thomas, Nicholas Newton and Kevin miller (piano) for a one-night only concert event.

"Giving Voice: Lawrence Brownlee and Friends Sing Opera, Gospel, and Standards" was created to celebrate Houston's diverse community and showcases the power of voice and song. The concert will also be livestreamed on HGO's Facebook and YouTube pages.

The intimate evening was the brainchild of Brownlee and Houston Grand Opera is proud to support this initiative. During the concert, audiences will be treated to a program that ranges from opera classics, to spirituals, gospel, and standards. All concert guests will be invited to mix and mingle with the artists following the performance.

Tickets range from $25 to $65, with student tickets at $15. Group tickets are on sale now at houstongrandopera.org.





