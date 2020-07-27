Grange Park Opera Will Present A FEAST IN THE TIME OF PLAGUE in September

With a libretto by opera-giant Sir David Pountney and music by Alex Woolf, A Feast in the Time of Plague is the only new opera to have been commissioned during lockdown.

Pountney completed the libretto in early June. Award-winning 25-year-old British composer Alex Woolf (described by Gramophone magazine as "a major presence in starry company") completed his score in 6 weeks.

It will be performed and filmed on the stage of the Theatre in the Woods on 12 / 13 September 2020.

Pountney explains how his libretto developed whilst in lockdown in Wales: "I responded to Pushkin's little fragment by creating 12 - because of the Last Supper - very varied characters ­who arrive voluntarily and most of whom depart involuntarily - i.e. they die. In between they capture the defiance and solidarity that we have all experienced during these strange times. The virus exposes truths about all of us in surprising ways. A Feast in the Time of Plague captures this - as well as the essential lesson that we must carry on laughing."

A superb cast of virtuoso performers (nine of whom have taken principal roles at Covent Garden) includes superstar Simon Keenlyside, the Go Compare man Wynne Evans, Susan Bullock and Claire Booth.

Learn more and buy tickets at https://grangeparkopera.co.uk/whats-on/a-feast-in-the-time-of-plague/.

