Glyndebourne Will Stage Outdoor Operas This Summer

Glyndebourne will stage opera outdoors this summer with a live audience, according to ClassicFM.

The first opera to be announced its Offenbach's Mesadmes de la Halle. There will be 12 singers and 13 musicians, and the audience will be limited to 200 people.

"Experiencing live music and theatre, together, in an inspiring environment is what Glyndebourne is all about," said Stephen Langridge, Artistic Director at Glyndebourne. "We are fortunate in having plenty of outside space available to us, and with a little imagination, we can see exciting musical and theatrical opportunities for performance in the gardens."

This will be an ongoing series throughout July and August, which will include concerts from the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment and London Philharmonic Orchestra.

Tickets start at £50 and will become available on Friday 26 June. Beginning 1 July, Glyndebourne will also be welcoming guests for 'Open Gardens' days for £10.

Full details of the 2020 summer schedule have yet to be announced.

