Florentine Opera Postpones RIGOLETTO

Florentine Opera's October 2020 production of Rigoletto has been postponed this fall as a result of public health issues related to COVID-19. Said Maggey Oplinger, General Director and CEO, "As difficult as it is to wait for the shows we love, keeping our audiences and performers safe is of paramount importance. We look forward to exploring the art form we love in different ways as we all wait for grand opera to take the stage again soon."



The durability of the Florentine, which after 86 years, can withstand a pandemic as long as we handle it with care and grace. The Florentine is making this decision based on a number of factors, but specifically feedback from our audiences. With art forms that rely on many people being close together to create and enjoy a show, arts groups are struggling with how to transition. We are working on creating an art form packaged for virtual experience. Stay tuned for that innovation.



Florentine Opera brings the entire cast, and MSO partners, to the 2021 production at the Marcus Performing Arts Center. It will be the exact same grand opera, but under safer circumstances. While we wait an additional year for Rigoletto, we won't miss a beat. As Florentine Opera faces the challenges ahead, we are exploring new and creative ways to continue to bring opera to our community. Some of our signature performances such as Spotlight Series and Florentine Presents will have some smaller shows with small audiences, including streaming the performances.



Rigoletto tickets for 2020 will be honored for 2021. For ticketing questions, email tickets@florentineopera.org or call Florentine Opera Box Office at 414-291-5700 x. 224.

Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You