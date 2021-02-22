FEDORA Announces Opera Prize Shortlist

FEDORA, The European Circle of Philanthropists of Ballet and Opera, has announced its shortlist of projects selected for the 2021 FEDORA Opera Prize.

Voting will run through February 26, and is open now to the public. FEDORA will announce the 2021 Prize winners in June.

The FEDORA Opera Prize shortlist includes "Elsewhere," Straymaker, Ireland; "Like Flesh," Opéra de Lille, France; "The Witches Seed," Tones on Stones, Italy; "Beauty and the Seven Beasts," The Opera Story, United Kingdom; "Manga for Lovers," Théâtre du Châtelet, France; "Innocence," Festival d'Aix-en-Provence, France; "Alexina B.", Gran Teatre del Liceu, Spain; "The Time of Our Singing," La Monnaie/Du Munt, Belgium; and "ZELLE, Wenn es dunkel wird," LOD muziektheater, Belgium.

These Prizes are awarded to promising artists and teams of co-producing cultural institutions who collaborate on the creation of new opera or ballet productions to reach out to new and wider audiences as well as educational projects that advocate social inclusion and intercultural dialogue, and digital projects that harness the digital shift on and beyond the stage in these fields.

Learn more at https://www.fedora-platform.com/.