Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FEDORA Announces Opera Prize Shortlist

Voting is now open for the Prize, which will be announced in June!

Feb. 22, 2021  
FEDORA Announces Opera Prize Shortlist

FEDORA, The European Circle of Philanthropists of Ballet and Opera, has announced its shortlist of projects selected for the 2021 FEDORA Opera Prize.

Voting will run through February 26, and is open now to the public. FEDORA will announce the 2021 Prize winners in June.

The FEDORA Opera Prize shortlist includes "Elsewhere," Straymaker, Ireland; "Like Flesh," Opéra de Lille, France; "The Witches Seed," Tones on Stones, Italy; "Beauty and the Seven Beasts," The Opera Story, United Kingdom; "Manga for Lovers," Théâtre du Châtelet, France; "Innocence," Festival d'Aix-en-Provence, France; "Alexina B.", Gran Teatre del Liceu, Spain; "The Time of Our Singing," La Monnaie/Du Munt, Belgium; and "ZELLE, Wenn es dunkel wird," LOD muziektheater, Belgium.

These Prizes are awarded to promising artists and teams of co-producing cultural institutions who collaborate on the creation of new opera or ballet productions to reach out to new and wider audiences as well as educational projects that advocate social inclusion and intercultural dialogue, and digital projects that harness the digital shift on and beyond the stage in these fields.

Learn more at https://www.fedora-platform.com/.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Scenery Bags -
Understudy T-Shirt
Future Broadway Star Youth Unisex Jacket

Related Articles View More Opera Stories
The American Opera Project Announces Applications for 11th Season Of Composers & The V Photo

The American Opera Project Announces Applications for 11th Season Of Composers & The Voice Training Program

2021 American Traditions Vocal Competition Winners Announced  Photo

2021 American Traditions Vocal Competition Winners Announced 

Opera Philadelphia Announces Program Celebrating Ruth Bader Ginsburgs Love Of Opera Photo

Opera Philadelphia Announces Program Celebrating Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Love Of Opera

San Diego Opera Announces Spring Drive-In Season Featuring THE BARBER OF SEVILLE and ONE A Photo

San Diego Opera Announces Spring Drive-In Season Featuring THE BARBER OF SEVILLE and ONE AMAZING NIGHT


More Hot Stories For You

  • Bang On A Can Announces Upcoming Virtual Performances From March To May 2021
  • Austin-Based Singer/Songwriter Bonnie Montgomery Releases New Travelogue Album
  • Acclaimed George Winston Performs Benefits For FEEDING AMERICA, The Ark, and Mitchell Gallery
  • TEXAS WINTER NIGHTS Cancels Weekend Two Due To Weather