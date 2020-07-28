Episode 10 of THE HIGH NOTE, Hosted by Gabriel Preisser, to Air This Friday

The High Note, Episode 10, airs this coming Friday, July 31 at noon. Executive director and Grammy award-winning baritone Gabriel Preisser hosts the livestreamed series, presented on the Opera Orlando Facebook page and concurrently streamed on the Company's YouTube channel. Tune in for an update on the 2020-21 season, not only from Opera Orlando but also the Company's local arts partners: Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, Orlando Ballet, and Timucua Arts Foundation. The High Note is free and livestreamed Fridays at noon. It is a monthly series where audiences get an inside look at all things Opera in Orlando. All previous episodes can be found on Opera Orlando's YouTube Channel. Lots to catch up on before Friday's episode!

Opera Orlando continues to connect with its audience through programs like The High Note and all of its fall virtual offerings. "Like" Opera Orlando's Facebook page for event schedules and updates, then subscribe to Opera Orlando's YouTube Channel for all archived episodes of the series and more.

Opera Orlando has a lot in store for audiences as the company looks forward to the curtain rising on 2020-21. Opera on Park Summer Concert Series has a stellar line-up of featured artists; the Opera on the Town series has a slate of unique productions planned throughout Central Florida; and the MainStage series is the biggest yet, with three shows at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

To support Opera Orlando's 2020-21 season, consider donating to the United Arts 2020 Empower the Arts Campaign, a new fundraiser designed to help support small and midsize arts and cultural organizations in Orange County. The campaign runs from July 15 to September 15, 2020, with a goal to collectively raise $162,000. Opera Orlando is honored to be a participating organization and hopes to surpass its individual goal of raising $30,000. Contributions made through this campaign will be eligible for a 15% match by United Arts, with all administrative fees waived. Gifts can be made online at the United Arts website.

Visit: www.OperaOrlando.org

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You