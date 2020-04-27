The Guardian has reported that the English National Opera is launching a drive-in opera series, which will allow audiences to watch performances from their cars.

Read the full story HERE!

The drive-in is planned for the first three weeks of September. Live performances will be staged on the grounds of Alexandra Palace with musicians and singers standing apart from one another to adhere to social distancing guidelines. If this is successful, the English Nationl Opera ENO hopes to bring the drive-in to other parts of the UK.

Stuart Murphy, ENO's chief executive shared: "It is a bit of an experiment and if it works it might be a way of bringing the artform to people in a totally different and authentic way.

He continued to say,

"I think it could attract a whole new generation to opera, people who love their car, see it as an extension to themselves, as well as reassuring an audience they can turn up totally safe."

Check out the full story HERE.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You