City Opera Announces Public Workshops for New Opera CHINATOWN

City Opera Vancouver today released the schedule for the first public workshops of its next commission, Chinatown. This new opera, by the renowned writer Madeleine Thien, is set for world premiere in September 2021 at The Vancouver Playhouse.

The public is cordially invited to join them as they beta-test - in text only - the libretto. Its music will not be available for another year. The words always come first.

Information:

Saturday 30 November

Carnegie Community Centre, Hastings x Main

7 - 9:30pm

1st public reading & workshop

Sunday 1 December

Floata Private Dining Room, 180 Keefer Street

6:30 - 9pm

2nd public reading & workshop

Monday 2 December

Chinese Nationalist League Auditorium, 537 Main Street

2 - 4:30pm

3rd public reading & workshop, with Cantonese & Mandarin translations

Light refreshments will be served at every workshop. Madeleine Thien will be in attendance throughout.

Chinatown is City Opera's fifth commission in nine years.

www.cityoperavancouver.com





