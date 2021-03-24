Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Chorus Of Dutch National Opera Presents Brahms' EIN DEUTSCHES REQUIEM

The show will be live streamed from the Great Hall of the Concertgebouw Amsterdam, for which DNO and the Concertgebouw join forces for the first time.

Mar. 24, 2021  

Chorus Of Dutch National Opera Presents Brahms' EIN DEUTSCHES REQUIEM

On 22 April, Dutch National Opera says farewell to Ching-Lien Wu, Chorus master of Dutch National Opera, with a live stream from the Great Hall of the Concertgebouw Amsterdam, for which DNO and the Concertgebouw join forces for the first time. "An opera chorus - and certainly one as richly coloured as ours - can give a wonderful and distinctive interpretation to Ein deutsches Requiem," Wu says.

"Happy are the sorrowful, for they shall be comforted." These are the opening words of Johannes Brahms' monumental choral work Ein deutsches Requiem. A religious work for the concert hall, filled with a message of hope and consolation. With Ein deutsches Requiem, Brahms composed an unusual Requiem. The text is not sung in Latin, but in German, and deviates from traditional liturgy. Brahms saw the work as a humanist meditation on life and suffering, based on his own selection of texts from the Bible. He therefore gave his composition the subtitle "Ein menschliches Requiem".

This concert marks the departure of Ching-Lien Wu who, as artistic director, has forged the Chorus of Dutch National Opera into a world-class opera chorus. Ching-Lien Wu leaves Amsterdam for Paris, where she has been appointed "Chef des choeurs" at Opéra National de Paris. Wu has been working at Dutch National Opera (DNO) for seven seasons and in this time has taken the chorus to great heights, with recognition as Opera Chorus of the Year by Opernwelt as crowning achievement.

Ching-Lien Wu leads her forces in an intimate version of Brahms' Ein deutsches Requiem for two pianos and timpani. With Romanian soprano Adela Zaharia and British baritone Huw Montague Rendall, both making their debut with Dutch National Opera, this concert boasts a first-rate line-up, not only in terms of its Chorus, but also its soloists.

In a unique collaboration, the National Opera and the Concertgebouw Amsterdam will join forces for the first time in presenting a live stream from the prestigious Great Hall of the Concertgebouw.

Learn more at operaballet.nl.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Patti Murin: Hot Mess Princess Onesie
I Can't I'm In Rehearsal Sticker
Broadway Is My Life Pillow

Related Articles View More Opera Stories
PBS Will Present Great Performances at the Met: Jonas Kaufmann in Concert Photo

PBS Will Present Great Performances at the Met: Jonas Kaufmann in Concert

Houston Grand Opera Announces Next Seasons 2021–22 HGO Studio Artists Photo

Houston Grand Opera Announces Next Season's 2021–22 HGO Studio Artists

Des Moines Metro Opera Announces Passing Of Founder Robert L. Larsen Photo

Des Moines Metro Opera Announces Passing Of Founder Robert L. Larsen

Royal Opera House Announces New Friday Premiere Stream: THE ROYAL BALLETS CONCERTO Photo

Royal Opera House Announces New Friday Premiere Stream: THE ROYAL BALLET'S CONCERTO


More Hot Stories For You

  • 24-hour Live Broadcast Will Raise Funds For Spring Theatre
  • Real Life Refugee Joins Cast Of Virtual Benefit Reading 'In Her Words: Refugee Women's Stories on Stage'
  • Bid on the Chance to Win a Vacation on The Broadway Cruise, Featuring Alan Cumming, Laura Benanti, Sierra Boggess & More!
  • Celia Keenan-Bolger, Lauren Molina, Mary Testa, and Andrew Barth Feldman Set For The Reading Series' RABBIT HOLE