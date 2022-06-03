Central City Opera Celebrates Pride With LGBTQ+ Events In June And July

Central City Opera joins Art Song Colorado and the JCC Mizel Arts and Culture Center for "Proud Voices," series of events curated to celebrate traditionally underrepresented voices through music and storytelling.

In conjunction with Denver Pride, the series includes a LGBTQ+ concert, a panel and performance at the JCC Mizel Arts and Culture Center highlighting the themes of the Holocaust remembrance opera Two Remain, and a special Pride celebration day during the 2022 Central City Opera summer festival.



"We are so pleased to collaborate with these unique communities and use the power of the arts to create a space for awareness and learning," said Michael Walker, Central City Opera's Annual Giving Manager. "Now more than ever, we need thoughtful dialogue and mutual understanding between each other."



The full roster of events is listed below. Visit centralcityopera.org/pride for more details and tickets.