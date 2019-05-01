Camerata New York Announces DIVINE Opera Gala

Camerata New York, now in its 19th year, presents its third annual opera gala in a glorious combination of beloved opera selections which pay homage to the heavens.

The orchestra will be featuring top international singers from the MET and beyond in works of Puccini, Bellini and Wagner.

"The audience is in for an exceptional treat of the most exquisite gems in the operatic repertoire. In addition, Camerata is proud to continue its mission of promoting young talent with a young soloist from the MET along with rising stars on their way to major careers.", said Richard Owen, Camerata New York's music director.

The orchestra will accompany: Amy Shoremount-Obra, soprano, Anna Viemeister, mezzo-soprano, Riad Ymeri, Tenor and baritone Andrew Cummings in selections and arias from Puccini?s Tosca, Manon Lescaut and Suor Angelica, Wagner?s Lohengrin, and Bellini?s Norma. ?This concert will offer some of the most moving and memorable music in the opera canon,? said Richard Owen, ?What?s more, these favorites will be performed by some of the most expressive and engaging young voices in opera today, accompanied by the gifted musicians of Camerata New York.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at Eventbrite.com or by calling 212-288-5082. Tickets will also be sold at the door.





