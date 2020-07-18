Cairo Opera House Opens Outdoor Venue For Performances of EL-LEILA EL-KEBIRA and Moliere's THE MISER

Ahram Online reports that two shows were recently presented in a new outdoor venue on the ground of the Cairo Opera House.

El-Leila El-Kebira and Moliere's The Miser both attracted large audiences on Thursday for consecutive performances.

El-Leila El-Kebira

El-Leila El-Kebira was created puppeteer Nagy Shaker, with poetry by Salah Jahin, music by Sayed Mekawy, scenography by Mostafa Kamel and mise-en-scene by Salah El-Sakka.

The Miser

This production was directed by Khaled Hassouna and performed by the Youth Theatre troupe.

It starred Ashraf Tolba, Mahmoud Metwally, Mohyeddin Yahya, Suzan Medhat, Nashwa Abdel-Rahim, Manar Abdel Halim, Hadi Mohy, Essam Ashraf, Mohamed Khalaf, Abdul Bari Saad, Amr Walid, Yasmine Askar, Fadi Samir, Alaa Al-Nadi, and others.

