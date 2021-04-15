CARMEN Announced from Opera Orlando ENCORE! Presentations

On the heels of sold-out, in-person performances of Opera Orlando's Carmen, set in 1960s Haiti, the Company is proud to present this production online via the ENCORE! series.

Carmen, directed by Sara E. Widzer and conducted by Kelly Kuo, closes Opera Orlando's 2020-21 MainStage season that opened with a hilarious COVID-conscious, Orlando-centric Die Fledermaus: The Revenge of the Bat in December, followed by a delightfully family-friendly Hansel & Gretel in January.

What was intended as a means for local patrons to stay connected to opera in Orlando during the pandemic, ENCORE! has opened up new audiences for the Company. "Artistically this year has been intense and exciting for us, not only navigating COVID-19 and producing live theater indoors, but also translating our stage productions into cinematic events," states executive director Gabriel Preisser. "It is amazing to me how different each experience of the shows is. I am so pleased our audiences can now enjoy our acclaimed, high-quality original productions in person, online, or both. Carmen was so electrifying on stage and has translated beautifully to the screen."

Opera Orlando's Carmen is set in the politically tumultuous and culturally provocative reign of "Papa Doc" Duvalier in Haiti. Mezzo-soprano Brianna Hunter headlines the production as Carmen, joined by international tenor and recording artist Noah Stewart as the tragic Don José. Metropolitan Opera and Grammy Award-nominated soprano Brittany Renee returns to Orlando to sing the role of Michaela, and "scene-stealing" baritone Norman Garrett makes his Company debut in the role of the dashing but dangerous Escamillo.

The Opera Orlando ENCORE! series features broadcasts of the 2020-21 season MainStage shows following their live performances. Each presentation is a multi-camera, unique presentation of each production for those only tuning in online, and for those who saw it in the theater, they can enjoy the production all over again through this different lens, with exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews and content from the show..

Stay up to date with the remainder of Opera Orlando's 2020-21 season online at www.operaorlando.org.