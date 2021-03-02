Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra To Live Stream Mozart's LA CLEMENZA DI TITO

Bergen Philharmonic and Edward Gardner to perform new production of Mozart's La clemenza di Tito (13-19 March 2021). The free live stream takes place on Monday 15 March from 7pm CET.

Following their critically acclaimed collaboration on Peter Grimes, Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra and Bergen National Opera join forces once again in March for a new production of Mozart's La clemenza di Tito, which audiences all over the world will be able to watch online for free on the orchestra's BergenPhiLive platform.

Chief Conductor Edward Gardner will conduct the orchestra, the Edvard Grieg Kor and an all-Norwegian cast led by tenor Bror Magnus Tødenes in the title role and soprano Beate Mordal as Vitellia. Rodula Gaitanou will direct the new, fully staged production, which was cancelled in spring 2020 just before its premiere and has now been redesigned to accommodate safety protocols.

The opera will be performed to socially-distanced audiences at Bergen's Grieghallen on 13, 15, 17 and 19 March, with the performance on Monday 15 March being live streamed for free on BergenPhiLive from 7pm CET. Once broadcast, it will remain available to watch on demand for a month.

Director Rodula Gaitanou stresses how Mozart's opera raises questions which are very pertinent to present times: 'Who is the leader we want to have in times of crisis? Does power bring people together or isolate? Can we forgive without forgetting?' It also brings hope in humanity and the spirit of community: 'All of us together, we break and we build again, we persevere and survive, we love in isolation and we come together in creation. We celebrate humanity and we look forward to joyful communions.'

The Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra and Bergen National Opera's close collaboration has resulted in critically acclaimed productions over the years - Britten's Peter Grimes, with Stuart Skelton in the title role, earned them 5-star reviews both in Norway and the UK, with the 2019 performance at the Royal Festival Hall in London being chosen by The Guardian as one of the 'Top 10 classical music events of 2019'.