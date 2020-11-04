Asturias Closes Cultural Activities For 15 Days; Causes Cancellation of Ã“pera de Oviedo's MADAMA BUTTERFLY

Among the places closed will be museums, libraries, monuments, theaters, stadiums, hotels, and restaurants.

The Asturian government has announced the closure of cultural activities for 15 days due to the health crisis, OperaWire reports.

These restrictions will go into effect beginning November 4. Among the places closed will be museums, libraries, monuments, theaters, stadiums, hotels, and restaurants.

Because of this, Ã“pera de Oviedo will close its doors and cancel its final performance of "Madama Butterfly" starring Ainhoa Arteta and Jorge de LeÃ³n. The Orchestra is also expected to cancel multiple concerts.

