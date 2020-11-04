Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Asturias Closes Cultural Activities For 15 Days; Causes Cancellation of Ã“pera de Oviedo's MADAMA BUTTERFLY

Among the places closed will be museums, libraries, monuments, theaters, stadiums, hotels, and restaurants.

Nov. 4, 2020  
The Asturian government has announced the closure of cultural activities for 15 days due to the health crisis, OperaWire reports.

These restrictions will go into effect beginning November 4. Among the places closed will be museums, libraries, monuments, theaters, stadiums, hotels, and restaurants.

Because of this, Ã“pera de Oviedo will close its doors and cancel its final performance of "Madama Butterfly" starring Ainhoa Arteta and Jorge de LeÃ³n. The Orchestra is also expected to cancel multiple concerts.

Read more on OperaWire.



