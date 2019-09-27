Andrea Bocelli Will Release New Album Featuring Duets With Jennifer Garner and Ellie Goulding

Andrea Bocelli is releasing a special edition of his album "Si" featuring some special guests!

According to Variety, the tenor's new release will feature duets with Ellie Goulding and Jennifer Garner.

Garner's track, titled "Dormi Dormi Lullaby," is inspired by the famous chorale "Jesus bleibetmeine Freude" from one of Bach's cantatas. "Dormi Dormi Lullaby" is sung in both Italian and English.

Goulding track is titled "Return to Love" and it will be released ahead of time on October 3.

The full album, "Si Forever: The Diamond Edition" will be released by Sugar Music and Decca Records on November 8.

Read more on Variety.

As one of the most recognizable and romantic voices in the world, Andrea Bocelli has been thrilling audiences for over 20 years, and has sold 90 million records worldwide. In 2016, he was nominated for three Latin Grammy Awards including Album of the Year and received a 2017 Grammy Award nomination for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for "Cinema." His newest release is Billboard chart-topping record, 'Si'."





