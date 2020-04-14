ABAO Bilbao Opera Launches Streaming Series, #ABAOenCasa

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The ABAO Bilbao Opera has announced its new streaming series, #ABAOenCasa.

The series will be launched on the company's official webpage, www.abao.org, and will include complete operas, conferences, and opera for kids. New operas will be uploaded on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

The company's streaming productions include Verdi's "Messa da Requiem," Tchaikovsky's "Eugene," Verdi's "Rigoletto," Dvořák "Rusalka," Puccini's "La Bohème,"Britten's "Billy Budd," Beethoven's "Fidelio," Bizet's "Les pêcheurs de perles," and Donizetti's "Lucia di Lammermoor."

In addition, there will be 80-minute videos featuring some of opera's greatest scenes, opera productions geared toward children, and a podcast!

For more information, visit http://www.abao.org/en/AbaoEnCasa.html.





