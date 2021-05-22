will.i.am, Cozmic, MC Yogi, and More Will Perform at Fundraising Concert TO INDIA WITH LOVE Tomorrow Night

As the COVID-19 crisis raging in India sets record death tolls, the world watches from afar. #ToIndiaWithLove will be a week-long impact campaign ending with a benefit concert, sending a message of hope and solidarity with the people of India during this incredibly trying time.

The event will be a fundraiser for the International Association of Human Values and its network of 10,000s of volunteers on the ground in India, so they can get supplies to high-need communities, establish COVID care centers and provide and mental health programs during this challenging time around the country. IAHV is hosting a benefit concert May 23rd at 3pm ET.

Confirmed artists include: will.i.am, Krishna Das, Ari Afsar, Jennifer Lee Snowden, Ali Stone, Cozmic, Raye Zaragoza, Deva Premal & Miten, MC Yogi, with more to be announced. The event with finish with special guided meditation with global spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and other specials guests. The event will also include conversations with field leaders working tirelessly on the ground to grapple with oxygen and medical supply shortages, and to address the challenges daily wage workers are facing during the lockdowns.

The event will be hosted by actress Fagun Thakrar and social entrepreneur Johann Berlin and produced by We & Goliath. All the artists and organizers are donating their time. The organizers are asking people across the globe to send #ToIndiaWithLove messages, poems, songs, and words of inspiration to India during the crisis, many of which will be featured in the event and/or website. "We have been so inspired by the compassionate response to our efforts so far. We hope this campaign and event can help spread hope, bring awareness about the situation in India, and raise funds for much-needed support," shares Madhu Kadari from International Association for Human Values. "India has given so much to the world - including arts and culture, ancient sciences, yoga & meditation and so many technological innovations.

Now is a time for the world to stand with India in her moment of need," says Fagun Thakrar, co -host. "Even though the challenges in India are exponential, so is our capacity for kindness, generosity, and spreading hope. Now is a moment where we can all show our support and stand with India and the Indian Diaspora in a time of need," says Johann Berlin, co-host In addition to the thousands of messages of hope and inspiration generated from the campaign, the proceeds raised will go to the International National Association for Human Values for projects the ground - providing beds, oxygen supplies, food, and mental health services. About IAHV: IAHV is a 501(c)3 organization that serves as a global platform for humanitarian initiatives that solve problems by uplifting human values. For 35 years, IAHV, in partnership with Art of Living, has mobilized its global volunteer networks to provide humanitarian and disaster relief through immediate material aid and services, trauma relief, and sustainable community development. IAHV has a strong reputation in India and around the world and sits on the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.