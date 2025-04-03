$uicideboy$ Unveil Massive 'Grey Day Tour' Dates for 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Orleans duo $uicideboy$ have officially announced the dates for their highly anticipated Grey Day Tour 2025. The powerhouse cousins, Ruby da Cherry and $crim, will hit the road for a 44-date arena and amphitheatre tour, kicking off August 5th in West Palm Beach, FL.

This year’s tour brings an explosive mix of talent including underground icon BONES, rising artist Joeyy alongside G59 signees Night Lovell, Germ and Chetta each bringing their own distinct style to the stage. The pre-sale begins Tuesday, April 8th, at 10AM local time with the general on-sale starting Wednesday, April 9th, at 10AM local time. Tickets are available HERE.

The Live Nation produced tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, access to a VIP bar throughout the night, pre-show merch shopping, early entry into the venue & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Since its launch in 2019, the Grey Day Tour has grown into one of the most dominant and genre-defying tours in music, bringing together rap and hardcore fans in sold-out venues nationwide. In 2024, the tour ranked #3 on Billboard’s highest-grossing rap tours, selling over 600,000 tickets across 60 dates. This continued success reflects $uicideboy$ influence and the unwavering demand for their raw, high-energy live shows.

In addition to their tour, $uicideboy$ are preparing to release new music, building on the success of their 2024 album New World Depression. The project debuted at #1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart, secured their fourth consecutive #1 on the Independent Albums Chart, with four tracks entering the Billboard Hot 100.

With over 4.6 billion global streams in 2024 and a career total exceeding 25 billion all-time streams, Ruby da Cherry and $crim have solidified their status among the top streaming artists of all time. From pioneering the SoundCloud rap movement to becoming independent music titans, the duo continues to break new ground.

2025 TOUR DATES:

August 5 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

August 6 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

August 8 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheater

August 9 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

August 12 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 13 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

August 15 – Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater

August 16 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

August 17 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit 1 Union Amphitheater

August 19 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

August 22 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

August 23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 24 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre

August 26 – Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater

August 27 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheater

August 29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

September 2 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

September 3 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium

September 6 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 8 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

September 10 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

September 12 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

September 13 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

September 14 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

September 16 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

September 17 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

September 19 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

September 20 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

September 21 – Louisville, KY @ Louder than Life

September 23 – Hartford, CT @ The Xfinity Theatre

September 24 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

September 26 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

September 27 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

September 28 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

September 30 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

October 1 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

October 3 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

October 4 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

October 5 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

October 7 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

October 8 – Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre

October 10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

October 11 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

• August 5-29 & October 10-11: With Joeyy, without Chetta

• September 2-October 8: With Chetta, without Joeyy

• August 19-29 & October 10-11: Without BONES

ABOUT $UICIDEBOY$:

$uicideboy$ draws light from the deepest corners of darkness, addiction, hopelessness, and pain. The New Orleans-bred duo of cousins—Scott Arcenaux, Jr. a.k.a. $crim and Aristos Petrou a.k.a. Ruby da Cherry—translate a fight against demons into a clever, caustic, and corrosively catchy apocalyptic vision of hip-hop pierced with punk intensity and laced with Southern flows.

The world was first introduced to $uicideboy$ in 2014. Since then, as trailblazers of trap-metal and punk-rap, they have amassed over 25 billion collective streams, securing their position among the Top 100 Most Streamed Artists Of All Time. Their numerous projects have earned multiple RIAA certifications and debuted among the Top 10 of the Billboard 200, #1 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and four #1’s on the Independent Album Charts. Their most recent album New World Depression landed four songs on the Billboard Hot 100. Other accomplishments include the platinum-certified “…And To Those I Love, Thanks For Sticking Around” and gold-certified tracks such as “Carrollton,” “2nd Hand,” “Runnin’ Thru The 7th With My Woadies,” “Paris,” and “Kill Yourself (Part III).”

Moreover, their annual Grey Day Tour, which started in 2019, has emerged as a standout and one of the largest summer tours, uniting rap and hardcore genres, playing in arenas and amphitheaters worldwide. According to Billboard Magazine, the tour helped land $uicideboy$ in the Top 20 rankings of highest-grossing hip-hop touring acts of all-time.

In addition to acclaim from Billboard, XXL, Revolver, Alternative Press, Complex, and others, they have established their label G*59 Record$ as a hub for independent talent, boasting artists like Night Lovell, Germ, Shakewell, Ramirez, and more.

