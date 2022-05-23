standards Debut Pop-Inspired New Single 'Smile' Off Upcoming LP 'Fruit Town'

Led by exuberant guitarist Marcos Mena, standards is a math rock duo all of its own. Rounded out by Cam Mitchell on drums, the pair boast a fruitful combination of musical chops and catchy guitar-driven melodies.

For almost five years, their instrumental compositions have captivated audiences all over the world as well as in their hometown of Los Angeles, California.

standards ebullient songwriting is the true source of their popularity among guitar-music fans, who laud the duo for their uniquely danceable brand of complex instrumental rock. Since the group's inception in late 2017, standards have released a series of EPs, the 2020 full-length 'Fruit Island', and have played shows with the likes of Polyphia, Covet, and Delta Sleep.

Proclaimed as "an interesting, new talent" by Guitar World Magazine, standards is poised to have their biggest year yet after signing with indie label Wax Bodega, as well as embarking on their second European tour.

The duo has just released a new single titled "Smile," with a new full-length LP 'Fruit Town' coming on July 22.

Of the track and companion music video, Marcos says, ""Smile" is an energetic, pop-inspired single full of tasteful guitars and flashy drums. Displaying melodic guitar chops and flashy drums in the center of a circular track, the video radiates the energy of a live show with the minimalistic aesthetic that standards has become known for."

standards has also announced dates for the 'Fruit Town Tour,' which kicks off on July 21 at San Diego, CA's Soda Bar and runs through August 24, with direct support from Glacier Veins (Equal Vision Records). See dates below. Tickets available here.

As standards enters this new chapter, there is little doubt that they will continue to defy expectations of what an instrumental rock duo is capable of.

Watch the official music video here:

Tour Dates

Direct support from Glacier Veins

07/21/2022 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

07/22/2022 - San Francisco, CA @ The Knockout

07/24/2022 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

07/26/2022 - Austin, TX @ The Ballroom

07/27/2022 - Houston, TX @ Eighteen Ten Ojeman

07/28/2022 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

07/31/2022 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

08/01/2022 - Nashville, TN @ The End

08/03/2022 - Washington, DC @ DC9

08/04/2022 - Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy

08/05/2022 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland

08/06/2022 - New Haven, CT @ The State House

08/08/2022 - Toronto, ON @ Sneaky Dee's

08/09/2022 - Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar

08/10/2022 - Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

08/11/2022 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

08/12/2022 - Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

08/13/2022 - St. Paul, MN @ The Treasury

08/15/2022 - Fort Collins, CO @ The Coast

08/16/2022 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Loading Dock

08/18/2022 - Seattle, WA @ Vera Project

08/19/2022 - Portland, OR @ Holocene

08/21/2022 - Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield

08/24/2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Cid