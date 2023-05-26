sophie meiers Shares Concept EP 'shine__space'

The EP is out today via Epitaph Records.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 1 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call Photo 2 Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call
Video: Sara Bareilles Sings 'When You Wish Upon a Star' For Disney's 100th Anniversary Photo 3 Video: Sara Bareilles Sings 'When You Wish Upon a Star' For 'Disney 100'
Video: Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Bonnie Milligan, Victoria Clark Photo 4 Video: Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Video: Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Bonnie Milligan, Victoria Clark & More

Drenched in chrome and reflecting blue and purple light, LA-based artist sophie meiers (they/them) unveils their new EP, ‘shine__space’ out today via Epitaph Records.

The first of three EPs to come, each one encapsulating its own unique sound, story, and world– which sophie refers to as their “portals”. Sonically, the shine__space portal revolves around cutting sequenced synths, arpeggiators, and resampled audio — vocal chops reminiscent of a digital age. Buckle in, and step into the first doorway of this alternate universe. It’s everything you never imagined.

sophie describes shine__space as the gateway; the space outside of the house past the windows and the sky. “When I listen to music, I see and experience vivid imagery — sounds have smells, environments, and textures to me.”

This is the main inspiration behind their portals — to be able to translate the elaborate visions in their imagination into the real world. shine__space is threaded with surreal, euphoric stories that suspend you in an anodized environment — inviting you to observe these preserved moments through an out-of-body experience. The character that belongs to this world is a demi-human android — emblazoned with bright blue and purple hair, sculptures, and textiles.

Hailing from a small mountain town in Colorado, sophie meiers became obsessed with music at a young age, propelled by the myriad of resources that the internet holds. They left home at 15, paving their own way through creative ingenuity and a DIY mindset that carries into their art and work ethic.

Existing on a plane all their own, meiers has created a surrealist alternate universe for their art to live, melding their passions for writing, visual artistry, and producing with an aesthetic uniquely their own. Their experimental production, sultry vocals, and lyrical honesty have garnered them 700K monthly listeners, with their talents recognized and celebrated by The FADER, PAPER Magazine, Billboard, Consequence, i-D, Lyrical Lemonade and more.  

Photo by Lindsey Nico Mann



RELATED STORIES - Music

Life In Idle Release Summer Bummer and Announce Sophomore LP Photo
Life In Idle Release 'Summer Bummer' and Announce Sophomore LP

“Summer Bummer” is the second single in anticipation of Continuity Error(s), following up “Catch 22” released earlier this year. With it’s melancholic lyricism and gloomy chord progressions, Life In Idle deliver a familiar midwest emo-meets-pop punk sound any fan of the genre can appreciate.

Izzy Mahoubi to Drop Debut EP How To Run In July Photo
Izzy Mahoubi to Drop Debut EP 'How To Run' In July

Indie singer-songwriter Izzy Mahoubi has announced her brand new EP How To Run – set to be released via European label Rude Records. The EP will feature previous singles “Hang Around,” “Torn In Two,” as well as newly released single “Cool Guy.” Fans can pre-save How To Run now here and can listen to “Cool Guy” on all streaming services here.

BIJOU And Mahalo Join Forces To Unveil Electrifying Summer Anthem Photo
BIJOU And Mahalo Join Forces To Unveil Electrifying Summer Anthem

'The Way We Touch' beckons listeners with its infectious rhythm, promising to set the summer ablaze and become an unforgettable soundtrack to the season. Serving as a testament to their shared passion for pushing the boundaries of sound and igniting the dance floor with their infectious energy.

Big Words Release Debut Album Nightmares of a Stardom Dream Photo
Big Words Release Debut Album 'Nightmares of a Stardom Dream'

The album also welcomes new tracks including “Tell Me That You Love Me,” a cry of unrequited longing dedicated to an idea of love that will only remain as such. Sonically inspired by the likes of Queen and The Beatles, the new single encapsulates the dream of idealism as it’s sometimes all we have.


From This Author - Michael Major

Devon Gilfillian Announces 'All I Really Wanna Do' MixesDevon Gilfillian Announces 'All I Really Wanna Do' Mixes
Kassi Valazza Drops New Album 'Kassi Valazza Knows Nothing'Kassi Valazza Drops New Album 'Kassi Valazza Knows Nothing'
Video: GWAMZ Unveils Official Video for Last NightVideo: GWAMZ Unveils Official Video for Last Night
Meshell Ndegeocello Releases New Single 'Clear Water'Meshell Ndegeocello Releases New Single 'Clear Water'

Videos

Video: Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video Video: Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions Video
PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD