sophie meiers Shares Concept EP 'shine__space'

Drenched in chrome and reflecting blue and purple light, LA-based artist sophie meiers (they/them) unveils their new EP, ‘shine__space’ out today via Epitaph Records.

The first of three EPs to come, each one encapsulating its own unique sound, story, and world– which sophie refers to as their “portals”. Sonically, the shine__space portal revolves around cutting sequenced synths, arpeggiators, and resampled audio — vocal chops reminiscent of a digital age. Buckle in, and step into the first doorway of this alternate universe. It’s everything you never imagined.

sophie describes shine__space as the gateway; the space outside of the house past the windows and the sky. “When I listen to music, I see and experience vivid imagery — sounds have smells, environments, and textures to me.”

This is the main inspiration behind their portals — to be able to translate the elaborate visions in their imagination into the real world. shine__space is threaded with surreal, euphoric stories that suspend you in an anodized environment — inviting you to observe these preserved moments through an out-of-body experience. The character that belongs to this world is a demi-human android — emblazoned with bright blue and purple hair, sculptures, and textiles.

Hailing from a small mountain town in Colorado, sophie meiers became obsessed with music at a young age, propelled by the myriad of resources that the internet holds. They left home at 15, paving their own way through creative ingenuity and a DIY mindset that carries into their art and work ethic.

Existing on a plane all their own, meiers has created a surrealist alternate universe for their art to live, melding their passions for writing, visual artistry, and producing with an aesthetic uniquely their own. Their experimental production, sultry vocals, and lyrical honesty have garnered them 700K monthly listeners, with their talents recognized and celebrated by The FADER, PAPER Magazine, Billboard, Consequence, i-D, Lyrical Lemonade and more.

Photo by Lindsey Nico Mann