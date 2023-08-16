poptropicaslutz! Share New Single 'Upside Down' Featuring PmBata

Their debut album will be out October 13.

By: Aug. 16, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available F Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony Masterworks
Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More Photo 2 Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More
DPR IAN Reveals EP 'Dear Insanity' & Shares 'Peanut Butter & Tears' Single Photo 3 DPR IAN Reveals EP 'Dear Insanity' & Shares 'Peanut Butter & Tears'
Interview: CIX Reflect on Their Latest EP, Memorable Moments With Fans, and Being a Part o Photo 4 Interview: CIX Reflect on Their Latest EP, Memorable Moments With Fans, and Being a Part of the 4th Generation of K-Pop!

poptropicaslutz! Share New Single 'Upside Down' Featuring PmBata

Last month NY-based poptropicaslutz! announced their debut album Face For The Radio (out October 13) with the neon pop-punk influenced lead single “What Would You Do To Get Ahead(line)”, praised by Ones To Watch for its “intensifying pre-chorus and high-octane hook.” Today, they share another preview of the record with the energetic single titled “Upside Down”.  

Seamlessly pairing pulsating electronic synths with classic pop-punk guitar riffs, the track boasts a featured verse from new age hip-hop artist PmBata and production from Courtney Ballard (5SOS, Jessie J) and Kodeblooded (Sueco, Connor Kaufman).  The band explains, 

"Upside Down is a song about escapism and getting a new lease on life. It’s about coming to realize that the people around you are just prolonging the inevitable….so instead of running away, you run straight in." Check out the accompanying music visual below: 

Imbuing their auto-tuned melodies with traces of Fall Out Boy, Hellogoodbye, Juice WRLD, Kelly Clarkson, and ‘10s SoundCloud rap, 21-year-old Christian Cicilia and 22-year-old Nick Crawford’s debut EP Just In Case The World Ends (2022) showcased their penchant for blending maximalist production with pop-punk for a highly danceable fusion of “hyper-punk”. In Face For The Radio, they up the distortion levels, leading with fuzzed out guitars and a sprinkling of alt-pop synths, with sugary melodies and emphatic rhythms that get you on your feet.  

Face For The Radio is sonically and thematically their most cohesive collection of songs, crafted over the course of a year. Production flourishes from kodeblooded (Connor Kaufmann, Sueco) add glitchcore elements to form eleven sonically rich, textured tracks.

By giving themselves the time to think out every aspect of the album ahead of time, the band was able to conceptualize the project before ever hitting the recording studio. Exploring themes of love and loss, the dark side or “underbelly” of success and what/who you’ll sacrifice to get there, the duo utilizes their confessional style of storytelling for effective songwriting.  

Since signing to Epitaph, poptropicaslutz! have been on an upward trajectory that has propelled them from releasing a handful of standalone singles, to their breakout debut EP ‘just in case the world ends’, and most recently a split EP ‘Gossip Team’ with their friend, labelmate, and producer aldrch. As their infectious tracks garner over 1.3 million monthly streams, the band grows more confident in their status as a burgeoning alt-pop force with each release.

Now entering the next stage in their careers with their first full-length, they’re ready for their time to shine. The band muses, “Having a 'face for the radio' has historically described those better fit for something else…. those set up for success, but not in their own lane. At times, that’s been us, but not anymore.” 

This summer poptropicaslutz! embarked on their biggest headlining tour yet! The Truth Is In The Glitter tour kicked off on July 21st in Boston, with stops along the way in DC, Phoenix, LA and Chicago before bringing it home to New York on August 18.  The band also just announced that they’ll be joining their labelmates Magnolia Park on run of the West Coast starting October 5.  

Tickets are on sale HERE.

The Truth Is In The Glitter Tour Dates 

August 16 – Columbus, OH 

August 18 – New York, NY 

w/Magnolia Park 

10/5 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall   

10/6 - San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box  

10/7 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall  

10/9 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad   

10/10 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge  

10/12 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom  

10/13 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA   

10/14 - Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone   

10/16 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon   

10/17 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater  

10/19 - Roseville, CA @ Goldfields Trading Post  

10/20 - Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction  

10/23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex  

10/25 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater   

10/27 - Des Moines, IA @ Woolys   

10/28 - Sauget, IL @ Pops  

10/29 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: Loon Town Take A Trip To Another Realm With Their New Video Photo
Video: Loon Town Take A Trip To Another Realm With Their New Video

Take a zany trip to another realm with dream pop/ synth-rock band outfit Loon Town’s refreshing new music video, “Silver Flowers.' This fast-tempo song, a single off their recent album “Slow Space”, confounds reality with sparkly visuals reminiscent of Kate Bush and other eye-candy of the 80s, saccharin drip with darkness creeping in at the edges.

2
A Certain Ratio Share Emperor Machine Remix Of Constant Curve Photo
A Certain Ratio Share Emperor Machine Remix Of 'Constant Curve'

The EP follows their latest album 1982 (released in spring of this year), and includes three newly commissioned remixes of tracks from the album: Emperor Machine’s reworking, a Werkha mix of “SAMO” and Manchester producer Jade Parker’s remix of “Waiting on a Train” (feat. Ellen Beth Abdi & Chunky).

3
Penelope Releases New Single Body Keeps The Score Photo
Penelope Releases New Single 'Body Keeps The Score'

This new single follows Penelope’s 2022 hit single “Honest” as well her collaboration with rapper Mr. HUBB on single “Legacy” that has seen a great response from fans and press alike. This single follows the success of Penelope’s 2021 EP Stages Of Grief which set the stage of what to expect from this talented singer-songwriter.

4
Dylan Sinclair Drops Fly Girl Alt-R&B Single Photo
Dylan Sinclair Drops 'Fly Girl' Alt-R&B Single

R&B singer-songwriter Dylan Sinclair is making waves again with his latest track, 'Fly Girl,' marking his first release of 2023. As anticipation builds for his upcoming sold out London headline debut and All Points East Festival performance later this month, the Toronto native's alt-R&B single is available to stream now on all digital platforms.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Jax Taylor, OMAROSA & More Join HOUSE OF VILLAINS on E!Jax Taylor, OMAROSA & More Join HOUSE OF VILLAINS on E!
Kings Theatre Partners With Cup Zero To Reduce Single-Use Cup Waste in New York CityKings Theatre Partners With Cup Zero To Reduce Single-Use Cup Waste in New York City
Deftones Announce the Fourth Annual 'Dia de Los Deftones'Deftones Announce the Fourth Annual 'Dia de Los Deftones'
NOLAN Returns With 4-Track EP 'better .'NOLAN Returns With 4-Track EP 'better .'

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul Video
Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul
How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True Video
How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Video
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
HADESTOWN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
FUNNY GIRL
SIX