morgxn & TOKiMONSTA Release New Collab 'Loved By U'

Today, rising artist morgxn unveils a new song in collaboration with TOKiMONSTA, "Loved By U"-The track is out now on Young Art Records.

"A collaboration between me and TOKiMONSTA actually began at a Halloween party hosted by Charli XCX," morgxn describes, "Fast forward to the pandemic and I sent her this very special song I had written in London just before the lockdown, and she resonated with the message and the lyrics. I think after the last 2 years, the idea of craving touch that feels euphoric and cathartic is what this song is about."

morgxn's latest album, MERIDIAN [extended edition] is out now, and features beloved songs such as "WONDER," "DON'T THINK ABOUT IT," "THE WAY IT WAS," as well as previously unreleased track "IF I KNEW YOU IN A PAST LIFE."

"MERIDIAN: is more about the journey than the destination," morgxn explains. "It is about the mystery-what lies beyond our eyesight. In order to reach the meridian plane, things have to break. There has to be so much momentum-like a plane taking off-but rather than soaring into midair, you hit a wall. But through that wall is a whole other world. There's a world of wonder beyond. The question is always more important than the answer. The guide is you, and animals/mother nature. The quest is evolving. Self-evolution. Human evolution."

He continues, "My journey to MERIDIAN was as much about the things that fell apart as it was the journey of how it came together. In a way, it's a celebration of finding a new way even when you don't see it yourself. I felt like this would let me gather the journey I've taken independently and share it as one project-as I hoped it would be. The word MERIDIAN came to me in a dream, and these songs got me through the last 2 years. Now I release it and continue on. Evolving as I go."

Nashville-born Morgan Isaac Karr, best known as morgxn, released his debut album vital in 2018 including the hit lead single "home" featuring Walk The Moon. The track was a Top 10 Alternative Radio hit, landing on the Billboard Alternative Songs Chart and Billboard Rock Airplay Chart. He has toured extensively with the likes of Patrick Droney, X Ambassadors, Phoebe Ryan, miike snow, Skylar Grey, Smallpools and more, and has played major U.S. festivals including Lollapalooza, Firefly and Hangout.

