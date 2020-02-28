elrow Reveals Initial Line Up for Miami Music Week

Making its much anticipated return to Miami for their third MMW installment, those party purveyors, #1 global roaming immersive event brand elrow announce their initial lineup for RowsAttacks! A bevvy of global artists will be making the intergalactic journey to Miami on March 21. Leading the space race at Magic City Innovation District® - Little Haiti and manning the starboards are your captains Claptone, Joris Voorn, Richy Ahmed, Meduza plus many special and surprise DJ stars from faraway galaxies will be joining the only party from another planet to be at.

Rowsattacks! is elrow's biggest Miami event to date, offering a mothership worth of a party featuring two stages both indoor and outdoor to blast off to. elrow revelers will get to explore and inhabit this otherworldly warehouse space for ten hours from 9PM -7AM.

Rowsattacks! is the brand's most requested and in demand theme that fans have been asking for and is a classic take and call back to the absurdism of 1950's pop sci-fi culture. Attendees should expect to be immersed in a multisensory extravaganza featuring elrow's signature mix of far-out performers and space age art installations. Spaced out, trippy, tech house music will be the soundtrack for the aliens, weirdos from the moon, the folk riding the big dipper, plus ET, the Mars Attack guys, Yoda and his crew, those friendly coneheads, the Guardians of the Galaxies - all the space inhabitants will all be at this intergalactic mega-explosion of the planets.



This event will launch elrow's first ever North American Tour taking the roaming party to five cities this March through May making stops in Washington DC, Chicago, Montreal, and New York.

RowsAttacks! is one of the must attend events for the modern party goer who should be prepared for the most iconic theme to date from elrow with exciting cutting-edge tech-house djs from around the globe to still be announced. Michael Julian, Head of elrow North America adds, "People always told me that I must be from outer space so can't wait to put my Martian suit on and party with all the other aliens!"

As one of the most sought after experiential events in the world, elrow's strength comes from its reputation, with NPR calling it, 'the leading adult clubbing brand'. Since its 2016 U.S. debut in NYC which attracted 800 attendees, elrow has steadily expanded its footprint in the United States, growing in notoriety and reputation. It now attracts more than 5,000 revelers per show as it heads into its fifth year of its New York residency. The New York Times gave praise, calling it an "art and music extravaganza ... a roaming celebration that is part Cirque du Soleil, part Alice In Wonderland." elrow hosts the globe's craziest parties to attend right now with North American residencies in New York and Las Vegas.





