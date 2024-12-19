d4vd Unleashes New Single 'Where’d It Go Wrong?'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



19-year-old artist d4vd has unleashed an emotional new single, “Where’d It Go Wrong?” The release marks the start of a new era for the genre-bending musician.

d4vd’s "Where’d It Go Wrong?" hits hard with a brutally honest look at love's fragile nature and the deep sense of confusion that comes when things fall apart. The track is drenched in emotional turmoil, capturing the messy aftermath of realizing something that once felt perfect has completely fallen apart.

Musically, the track blends alternative, indie, and R&B influences, with mellow yet haunting instrumentation that mirrors the song's reflective tone. d4vd’s voice delivers each line with raw intensity, capturing the complexity of the emotions at play. The resulting sound is both minimalistic and powerful, allowing the emotional weight of the lyrics to resonate.

The track was crafted by d4vd using just BandLab and his iPhone, in the closet of his childhood home in Houston. “Where’d It Go Wrong?” shares its origins with many of d4vd’s multi-platinum hits, including “Romantic Homicide” and “Here With Me”—both of which have surpassed a billion streams.

“I’ve spent the past year recording in LA studios, doing sessions with top producers, and doing writing trips, but for 'Where’d It Go Wrong?,' I sat back down at my house in Houston and recorded on Bandlab which I hadn’t been doing much of lately,” d4vd shares. “It really got me back in my element of how I began making music. This is one of my favorite songs that I’ve made in a long time and it reminded me why I’ve always loved making music on my own.”

This song releases on the heels of a mesmerizing performance at The Game Awards 2024 which took place on December 12th at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, and was streamed across dozens of platforms. d4vd sang “Remember Me,” in a medley alongside acts like Twenty One Pilots and Royal & The Serpent, in celebration of Netflix’s Arcane. Watch the clip on The Game Awards official YouTube channel HERE.

d4vd has been busy in 2024. His international headline “My House is Not a Home” Tour saw him play his largest venues to date with stops in Toronto, New York, Washington D.C., Los Angeles (with a third show added and sold-out from high demand), London, Paris, Berlin, Singapore, Seoul, Hong Kong, and Tokyo. He also opened for SZA at Malahide Castle in Dublin, Ireland and graced expansive festival stages at Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Boston Calling, and Lollapalooza, all coming hot off the heels of an electrifying surprise set in his hometown of Houston at White Oak Music Hall – which sold out minutes upon announcement.

He released a steady stream of singles throughout the year, including the stripped-back, beautifully crafted love song “There Goes My Baby,” the dynamic “Remember Me” of the Emmy-nominated Netflix series Arcane, the funk-riddled, Billboard Hot 100 charting single, “Feel It (From The Original Series Invincible),” and “My House Is Not A Home,” a poignant, alternative ballad of loneliness. The tracks paint a picture of what’s to come in 2025 as he builds momentum toward his highly anticipated debut album.

About d4vd:

d4vd, born David Burke, emerged as a visionary artist only one year after he began writing and recording heart-piercing tracks alone in his sister's closet in Houston, Texas. d4vd developed his eclectic taste in rap and indie music from internet wormholes and fan-made Fortnite videos on YouTube, which he also started creating as a homeschooled teenager. As an avid player who has amassed over fifty thousand subscribers on his gaming channel, he noticed that the songs in his game montages were getting copyright strikes, and his mother suggested that he write original music as a solution. This motivated d4vd to start recording his own tracks after discovering an easy-to-use music-making app called BandLab.

He’s released a smattering of singles touching everything from indie-alternative to pop to R&B, and the 18-year-old scored a breakout hit in the summer of 2022 with the now RIAA Multi-Platinum certified melancholic indie rock song“ Romantic Homicide.” Recorded entirely on an iPhone, the track reached No. 34 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and led to d4vd signing to Darkroom/Interscope before graduating high school.

His slow-building beachy ballad, “Here With Me” followed, breaking into the Billboard Hot 100 in January 2023 and now RIAA Platinum Certified. d4vd’s debut EP Petals To Thorns established him as a genre-defying newcomer and one of the best new emerging acts, corroborated by his recent Billboard 21 Under 21 and Variety Young Hollywood honors. His intuitive command of lyricism stems from his years of scribbling raps and poems in his journal since childhood and his versatile interests shine in his music, drawing primarily from manga and anime. Following on the heels of his spring headline ‘The Root of it All’ debut tour, which sold out immediately upon going on sale, and a successful run of sold-out European tour dates, d4vd brought his ‘Petals To Thorns’ tour to larger stages in the US than ever before. Amid his European run, d4vd put on a show-stopping performance at the Valentino Men’s SS24 Fashion Week show in Milan.

He recently followed up his debut EP with The Lost Petals EP – a collection of five songs that fit into the world of Petals To Thorns and serve as a continuation of that project before d4vd moves into his next phase of music. Since then, d4vd joined R&B powerhouse SZA on the second leg of her North American S.O.S tour and sold-out his ‘My House is Not A Home’ Tour in entirety before its kickoff, where he played the largest venues to date.

Photo Credit: Max Durante

