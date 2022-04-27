beabadoobee Releases 'See You Soon' Single

Critically acclaimed, award-winning Gen Z icon beabadoobee has released her brand-new song/video "See You Soon" from her upcoming sophomore album Beatopia (pronounced Bay-A-Toe-Pee-Uh), out July 15 via Dirty Hit.

The single is a breath of fresh air inspired by the clarity Bea found during a memorable trip on shrooms and the therapeutic realization that it's okay to make mistakes as long as it makes you a stronger person.

Watch the video below, a nostalgic black and white film through the English countryside directed by Alexandra Leese and Luke Casey, who also helmed the video for lead single "Talk."

The song's chorus glints at the prospect of arena sing-a-longs, as all-encompassing for the listener as the trip was for Bea.

"I feel like the idea behind 'See You Soon' is that it's meant to make you feel like you're tripping on shrooms. Or, I feel like the chorus especially, I want it to sound like a breath of fresh air, like a realization of some sort," says beabadoobee.

"I wrote it during a time where I was away a lot and making a lot of mistakes and doing a lot of things to help me figure a lot of stuff out. And I feel like I found the importance of doing that really, it was really therapeutic because it made me appreciate everything around me so much more. Being away and being by myself with my own thoughts, it was kind of like a punch in the face. And I guess it's just really playing along with the fact that you know, it's okay to make mistakes, as long as it makes you a stronger person, as long as it makes everything makes sense. And it's important to be by yourself sometimes."

"See You Soon" follows beabadoobee's recent debut at Coachella and the release of lead single "Talk," a hazy pop-rock jam which arrived accompanied by a high-energy video featuring 150 of Bea's biggest fans and her close circle of friends in a blissful state, reflecting the inspiration behind the song.

Pre-order Beatopia here, a fantastical yet deeply personal world that was formed in the imagination of a 7-year-old beabadoobee and has been carried with her ever since. Beatopia houses Bea's most impressive work to date and marks a huge progression as she traverses fuzzy rock, classic singer-songwriter, psychedelia, midwest emo, and outright pop, while remaining undeniably herself throughout.

beabadoobee will be taking the stage beginning May 17 as direct support on Halsey's Love and Power U.S. arena tour and will play three more select headline dates in the U.S. in Jacksonville, FL, Asheville, NC, and Richmond, VA, before performing at U.S. festivals including Hangout Festival, Newpoert Folk Festival, and Governors Ball. She will also join the east coast leg of Bleachers' tour which will include a performance at NYC's Radio City Music Hall.

Marking beabadoobee's biggest year yet, she will also be embarking on a run of headline dates in the UK this October, culminating in a huge show at London's legendary Brixton Academy, and will appear at festival shows worldwide including Glastonbury, Primavera Sound, Summer Sonic, Mad Cool, Rock En Seine, Reading & Leeds, TRNSMT and more. See below for full list of tour dates.

Racking up more than 4.6 billion global streams and major critical acclaim, Bea has been on a skyrocketing trajectory over the past few years. Bea's critically acclaimed 2020 debut album Fake It Flowers established her as a one of music's most buzzed-about talents, earned her a late-night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! performing standout hit "Care," and drew mainstream and tastemaker praise on both sides of the pond.

Her most recent EP Our Extended Play, seen as an artistic bridge between Fake It Flowers and her upcoming album Beatopia, appeared on numerous "best of" lists and landed her on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon performing the '90s-infused, guitar-driven "Last Day On Earth."

Watch the new music video here: