badxyou Release 80's Inspired 'Discord Nitro'

Badxyou are reconstructing pop as we know it.

They are provocateurs of the internet who bring together a genius at sonic sculpture (courtesy of Connor Gallihugh), realistic yet far fetched ideas (Andy Gruhin), and an added heavy dose of bubbly guitars and extraordinary video production (Ethan Heckard).

Self-described as "unexpectedly intelligent", and always having bigger commentary in their music than what is seen or heard on the surface, badxyou's ingenuity allows them to engineer songs unconventionally as they rehash ideas and sounds from decades of pop culture.

They magically blend these notions into fresh soundscapes, creating a sonic collage of shapeshifting electronic 8-bit video game bleeps, sugary synths, kaleidoscopic D&B patterns, dynamic guitar riffs, and anything else that comes in their way.

Now, fresh off their quest to save famous Twitch streamer Amouranth from parasocial simps, this trio are channeling their love of classic 80's rock ballads into an exultant 2022 love anthem, "Discord Nitro," out today on all streaming platforms.

On "Discord Nitro", they embrace the spirit of Rick Springfield ala "Jessie's Girl" and drape it in fluorescent digitized pitch shifting textures, resulting in a playful track that is entrenched in 80s nostalgia, yet repurposed into a badxyou 2022 aural candy-land. The trio carefully construct "Discord Nitro" into a danceable pop hit with a chorus that is bound to seethe into your head!

While no names are given to protect the innocent, we will let you in on the fact that "Discord Nitro" is based on a true story. badxyou sound designer Connor actually met a girl on Discord and made her a mod, so they wrote a song about it. badxyou also make history today by creating the first music video ever made on Discord for this single.

"We wanted to write a true love story in the context of Discord. There are some parody type videos with discord text, but no music videos - so we're actually making history by creating the first music video ever made on Discord, which is why Ethan is a video genius too."

Glitchy visual effects, various Discord visuals, the signature badxyou logo and animated song lyrics weave throughout this mesmerizing IRL internet experience. It's brilliant through and through, the perfect follow up to their chaotically brilliant debut single, "OMG", that earned praise from CULTR as being a "banger" and "inspiring".

Whatever the "traditional" way of doing things is - badxyou does the opposite. Their music makes fun of themselves, culture, internet personalities, and at the core, humanity. "These bandits are really good at Picasso-ing the s out of internet pop culture."

badxyou are "a bicoastal threesome combining pop music and internet culture into a giant sonic punch in the face." Consisting of lead vocalist/songwriter Andy Gruhin, guitarist and video editor Ethan Heckard, and sound design and mixer Connor Gallihugh (aka Grem), badxyou are simply worth knowing.

By embodying, embracing, and putting their own blissfully chaotic spin on internet and pop culture, the trio is always relevant and cutting-edge with the current times. badxyou's 2022 singles "OMG" and "Discord Nitro" embody this ingenuity, showcasing glitchy video game samples, heavy auto tune, and insatiable guitar licks, pushing the envelope of pop music as badxyou always aims to do.

Watch the new music video here: