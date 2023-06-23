aldrch Announces Debut Album 'industry standard'

NYC-based artist-producer aldrch has announced his highly anticipated debut record due for release on September 22 via renowned alt incubator Epitaph Records today.  

Aptly titled industry standard, aldrch sets a new bar for himself and his peers following an extensive run of collaborations and experimentation over the past two years, including his recent Gossip Team split EP with labelmates poptropicaslutz!

Today, he releases the explosive first single, “TM2TB” (“Take Me 2 The Bank”), sizzling with electricity and layered edge. Featuring alluring vocals from Madelline, "TM2TB” is driven by a pulsating beat, contracting and expanding, peppered with arresting hooks and pure adrenaline.  

The new track sees aldrch boldly asserting his reputation as a highly skilled ultramodern producer while displaying incredible growth in his contagiously confident delivery; a sure signal of what we can expect to see from him next. 

This exciting new offering is a testament to aldrch’s evolution as he moves a step closer to releasing the ambitious debut, due to showcase his unique aesthetic that braids indie sleaze with contemporary clarity and flair.  

Collaboration lies at the heart of the record, as he joins forces with a lineup of talented acts that transcend genre conventions, amplify his artistic vision, and provide a fresh perspective on his distinctive sound, culminating in an album that is both cohesive and multifaceted.  

On industry standard, aldrch is getting to the root of the music he wants to make and is poised to introduce his craft to a broader audience to propel his artistic career to new heights. 

aldrch (real name Sam Richman) operates in many worlds, and in none at the same time. Instead, he creates his own – a space in which he is free, in his words, to “[marry] genres that otherwise wouldn’t be combined, toeing the line of what makes sense and what doesn’t.”  

In the three years that aldrch has been seriously producing (and in the two since he moved from his hometown of Minneapolis to Manhattan), his forward-thinking approach to music production and expert-level technical knowledge have made a name for him within the NYC alt scene and beyond.  

Consistently curating and crafting rich sensory experiences, he artfully navigates his maximalist style while leading listeners on a satisfying sonic journey. 

Next month, aldrch will be embarking on a summer tour supporting collaborators and labelmates poptropicaslutz! accompanied by Chloe Lilac and Sophie Powers, where he will be playing live DJ sets each night.  All dates can be found below. Tickets on sale NOW! 

Tour Dates 

July 21 – Boston, MA# 
July 22 – Philadelphia, PA 
July 23 – Washington, DC# 
July 25 – Richmond, VA# 
July 26 – Chapel Hill, NC# 
July 27 – Atlanta, GA# 
July 29 – Houston, TX# 
July 30 – Austin, TX# 
Aug. 2 – Phoenix, AZ 
Aug. 4 – Los Angeles, CA* 
Aug. 5 – San Francisco, CA* 
Aug. 6 – Portland, OR* 
Aug. 7 – Seattle, WA* 
Aug. 9 – Salt Lake City, UT* 
Aug. 10 – Denver, CO* 
Aug. 12 – Minneapolis, MN* 
Aug. 13 – Chicago, IL* 
Aug. 15 – Detroit, MI* 
Aug. 16 – Columbus, OH 
Aug. 18 – New York, NY 
 
# = with Chloe Lilac 
* = with Sophie Powers 



