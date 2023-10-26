Zara Larsson Announces New Album 'Venus' With Tour Confirmed For 2024

Zara Larsson has announced details of new album Venus, which is available to pre-order now and will be released on February 9th via Sommer House/Black Butter Records. Riding high with David Guetta collaboration ‘On My Love', Larsson has also confirmed details of an epic spring UK and European headline tour.

Pre-sale access for The Venus Tour is now available for those who pre-order the album before 31st October at 3pm, with general sale opening on November 3rd at 10AM local time.

A pop album fit for a goddess, Venus is Zara Larsson setting her own agenda - in part, by looking back on where she's come from. First single ‘Can't Tame Her' was a fierce, female-forward anthem that spent over 16 weeks in the UK Top 40, reached number 3 on iTunes, and number 1 on US Dance Radio: a journey all the sweeter given it was also Larsson's first release on her own Sommer House label, following trailblazing deal with Sony which saw the still-just-25-year-old simultaneously take control of her entire recording catalogue.

This summer Zara also dropped ‘End of Time', a cinematic visitation with your younger self and a reminder to always follow that inner drive. New single ‘On My Love' sees Larsson back on the dance floor but (in its surprise video, starring her sister Hanna) also reflecting on those relationships that help form who you are today. With its elevated sound, eclectic style and unifying visuals, Venus verifies Zara Larsson as one of modern pop's most essential stars.

2024 already looks set to take Zara Larsson to the next level. Having been confirmed to make her acting debut in Netflix's upcoming movie ‘A Part Of You', Zara has today launched details of The Venus Tour: her first run of global headline shows since the pandemic, and a chance to see the all-singing, all-dancing (and often viral) performer at the top of her game.

She also recently announced details of Honor The Light, a series of intimate Swedish dates this December in which Larsson will apply her own, individual lens on the Lucia holiday tradition and rework songs through her catalogue alongside Holiday classics. A filmed special and standalone winter EP will follow.

Pre-order Venus now, catch tickets for The Venus Tour whilst you can, and watch out for more new music to follow ‘On My Love' soon.

About Zara Larsson

"One of pop's biggest and outspoken young stars” (The Guardian), Zara Larsson provokes and pushes pop culture forward, with enlightened and energized anthems that soar and seduce all at once. With every move, she continues to quietly make history and break records: her platinum-certified 2017 full-length, So Good, notably stands out as one of the most-streamed debuts on Spotify by a female artist ever.

Zara's growing catalogue boasts one smash after another, from ‘Never Forget You', ‘Lush Life', and ‘Ain't My Fault' to Clean Bandit collaboration ‘Symphony'. Along the way, she has received awards and nominations ranging from the Swedish Grammys, BRITS and MTV EMAs to even gracing the stage of the Nobel Peace Prize.

2020's second international album, Poster Girl, featured breakout hits like ‘Ruin My Life', ‘Wow', and saw Zara make further strides towards Pop's top table. Launched entirely in lockdown, the project nonetheless saw Zara push boundaries, performing virtually for Roblox and hosting a viral live-stream show in partnership with Ikea on International Women's Day.

In the last year or so, Zara Larsson has been unleashed back into the real world: she scored a hit collaboration with Alesso (‘Words' was named by Billboard one of the best dance records of 2022) before returning with brand new single, ‘Can't Tame Her'.

Conceived alongside close-knit friends like MNEK, MTHR, and Danja - plus choreography from Beyoncé collaborator JaQuel Knight - the track spent 16 weeks in the UK top 40 and aptly captures where Zara Larsson stands today: “Can't change her / Can't blame her / Can't tame her”. Recent track ‘End Of Time' and David Guetta collaboration ‘On My Love' further tease Zara Larsson's upcoming third international album, Venus, with Larsson also confirmed to make her acting debut in Netflix's upcoming movie ‘A Part Of You' in 2024.

Honor The Light

08.12.23 || Stockholm || Cirkus

09.12.23 || Stockholm || Cirkus

16.12.23 || Skellefteå || Sara Kulturhus

The Venus Tour

16.02.24 || Manchester || Manchester Academy

17.02.24 || Glasgow || O2 Academy

18.02.24 || Birmingham || O2 Academy

21.02.24 || London || Roundhouse

24.02.24 || Paris || Le Trianon

25.02.24 || Brussels || Ancienne Belgique

26.02.24 || Amsterdam || AFAS Live

28.02.24 || Berlin || Verti Music Hall

01.03.24 || Cologne || Palladium

02.03.24 || Milan || Fabrique

04.03.24 || Zurich || Komplex 457

06.03.24 || Prague || Forum

07.03.24 || Warsaw || Towar

08.03.23 || Vienna || Gasometer

16.03.24 || Reykjavik || Laugardalshollin

21.06.24 || Dublin || Fairview Park

photo credit: Jack Bridgland